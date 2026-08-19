IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: India aim for crucial victory as Galle Test heads to final day

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: Team India will look to clinch a crucial victory over Sri Lanka when the fifth and final day of the first Test in Galle gets underway on Wednesday. At stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lanka were 84/4 after 34 overs, while looking to chase down a target of 372.
A victory is crucial for India, who are in fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.
Day four got underway with India beginning their second innings. India had a 178-run lead going into their second innings, but were bundled out for 193, with Rishabh Pant (66) being the top-scorer. Apart from Pant, Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul too contributed with the bat, but the rest of the batters let the team down.
Sri Lanka lost Nishan Madushka for six early in the innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who came in as a concussion substitute for the injured Dinesh Chandimal, was then dismissed for a first-ball duck.
Lahiru Udara (16) and Kamindu Mendis (2) were the other batters who were dismissed.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31 with Sonal Dinusha (25*) at the other end. The duo have forged a 37-run stand for the fifth wicket so far.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15-19
|Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|August 23-27
|Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|10 AM
On Day four of the first Sri Lanka vs India Test in Galle, India were bowled out for 193 in 48.5 overs. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 66 runs, and was supported by knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul (35). However, the rest of the batters failed to step up. Asitha Fernando was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with figures of 4/31.
Sri Lanka then got off to a shaky start to their chase, having so far lost Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kasmindu Mendis and Lahiru Udara.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) and Sonal Dinusha (25*) will have their task cut out on the fifth day.
According to AccuWeather.com, there is chance of a “little rain” in the morning. Otherwise, the skies are expected to be cloudy with humid conditions throughout the day. There is a 49 percent chance of rain at 10 AM, which goes up to 52 percent at 11 AM, and 58 percent at 12 PM. Hence, fans can expect some interruptions, and maybe even a delayed start.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Sri Lanka, looking to chase a target of 372, are in a spot of bother at 84/4 after 34 overs.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) and Sonal Dinusha (25*) will resume their chase. Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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