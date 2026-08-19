IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: India aim for crucial victory as Galle Test heads to final day

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: Team India will look to clinch a crucial victory over Sri Lanka when the fifth and final day of the first Test in Galle gets underway on Wednesday. At stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lanka were 84/4 after 34 overs, while looking to chase down a target of 372.

A victory is crucial for India, who are in fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

Day four got underway with India beginning their second innings. India had a 178-run lead going into their second innings, but were bundled out for 193, with Rishabh Pant (66) being the top-scorer. Apart from Pant, Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul too contributed with the bat, but the rest of the batters let the team down.

Sri Lanka lost Nishan Madushka for six early in the innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who came in as a concussion substitute for the injured Dinesh Chandimal, was then dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Lahiru Udara (16) and Kamindu Mendis (2) were the other batters who were dismissed.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31 with Sonal Dinusha (25*) at the other end. The duo have forged a 37-run stand for the fifth wicket so far.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test series schedule