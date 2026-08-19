IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: India aim for crucial victory as Galle Test heads to final day

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: Team India will look to clinch a crucial victory over Sri Lanka when the fifth and final day of the first Test in Galle gets underway on Wednesday. At stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lanka were 84/4 after 34 overs, while looking to chase down a target of 372.
A victory is crucial for India, who are in fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.
Day four got underway with India beginning their second innings. India had a 178-run lead going into their second innings, but were bundled out for 193, with Rishabh Pant (66) being the top-scorer. Apart from Pant, Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul too contributed with the bat, but the rest of the batters let the team down.
Sri Lanka lost Nishan Madushka for six early in the innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who came in as a concussion substitute for the injured Dinesh Chandimal, was then dismissed for a first-ball duck.
Lahiru Udara (16) and Kamindu Mendis (2) were the other batters who were dismissed.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31 with Sonal Dinusha (25*) at the other end. The duo have forged a 37-run stand for the fifth wicket so far.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15-19
|Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|August 23-27
|Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|10 AM
Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Test series on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal suffered a shoulder and neck injury while fielding on day four of the ongoing first Test in Galle, and was ruled out of the match, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara replacing him as a concussion substitute.
Sooriyabandara, however, was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Manav Suthar during Sri Lanka's run chase.
Rishabh Pant created history on Tuesday as he became the quickest batter to slam 100 Test sixes, breaking the record of Adam Gilchrist, in terms of deliveries faced. Pant reached the milestone in 4918 deliveries, whereas Gilchrist had taken 6578 deliveries to reach the milestone.
Rishabh Pant also became the first-ever Indian to hit 100 sixes in Tests.
India are currently in fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in sixth place with a PCT of 41.67.
On Day four of the first Sri Lanka vs India Test in Galle, India were bowled out for 193 in 48.5 overs. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 66 runs, and was supported by knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul (35). However, the rest of the batters failed to step up. Asitha Fernando was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with figures of 4/31.
Sri Lanka then got off to a shaky start to their chase, having so far lost Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kasmindu Mendis and Lahiru Udara.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) and Sonal Dinusha (25*) will have their task cut out on the fifth day.
According to AccuWeather.com, there is chance of a “little rain” in the morning. Otherwise, the skies are expected to be cloudy with humid conditions throughout the day. There is a 49 percent chance of rain at 10 AM, which goes up to 52 percent at 11 AM, and 58 percent at 12 PM. Hence, fans can expect some interruptions, and maybe even a delayed start.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Sri Lanka, looking to chase a target of 372, are in a spot of bother at 84/4 after 34 overs.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) and Sonal Dinusha (25*) will resume their chase. Stay tuned for more updates.