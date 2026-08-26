IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Can Sri Lanka avoid follow-on in Colombo? India look to wrap things up early

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian team would be looking to enforce a follow-on on Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo. Three wickets each from India's Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna have brought the hosts down to 265/8 at Day 3 stumps, before bad light and rain forced early closure.
With India posting a formidable 503/9 declared in the first innings, Sri Lanka must at least score another 39 runs to avoid a follow-on. No. 7 batter Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85. Batting with him is tailender Lahiru Kumara on 8 when played ended early because of rain.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
Stat alert: Sonal Dinusha is the third batter to have gone past 80 in each of his first three Test innings against India, after Zaheer Abbas (176, 96 and 235 not out) and Everton Weekes (128, 194, 162).
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
Sonal Dinusha stands tall for Sri Lanka. Coming at no.7, the left-hander has been Sri Lanka's only positive in the whole series. Following his maiden hundred in the first Test against India, Dinusha continued his fine form to be unbeaten at 85 in Colombo. How far van Dinusha go today?
India are in the driver's seat in Colombo. After posting 503/9 decl. in the first innings, the Indian bowlers have dominated on Day 3 to leave Sri Lanka at 265/8 at stumps. The hosts still need 39 runs to avoid follow-on in Colombo.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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