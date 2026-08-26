IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India look to wrap things up early; Can Sri Lanka avoid follow-on in Colombo?

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian team would be looking to enforce a follow-on on Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo. Three wickets each from India's Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna have brought the hosts down to 265/8 at Day 3 stumps, before bad light and rain forced early closure.
With India posting a formidable 503/9 declared in the first innings, Sri Lanka must at least score another 39 runs to avoid a follow-on. No. 7 batter Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85. Batting with him is tailender Lahiru Kumara on 8 when played ended early because of rain.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
The players come out in the middle. For India Saransh Jain opens the bowling. Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara walk out to bat. India eye to wrap things up early.
The morning is much cooler in Colombo as the sun is yet to come out fully. There will be few rain interruptions throughout the day. The wicket hasn't changed much in the first three days rather than drop in bounce. The spinners will have to put in a plenty of work.
Day 4 will start at 9:45 AM IST. It's humid in Colombo with not so clear skies. There is a forecast of rain in different times of the day.
Stat alert: Sonal Dinusha is the third batter to have gone past 80 in each of his first three Test innings against India, after Zaheer Abbas (176, 96 and 235 not out) and Everton Weekes (128, 194, 162).
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.
Sonal Dinusha stands tall for Sri Lanka. Coming at no.7, the left-hander has been Sri Lanka's only positive in the whole series. Following his maiden hundred in the first Test against India, Dinusha continued his fine form to be unbeaten at 85 in Colombo. How far van Dinusha go today?
India are in the driver's seat in Colombo. After posting 503/9 decl. in the first innings, the Indian bowlers have dominated on Day 3 to leave Sri Lanka at 265/8 at stumps. The hosts still need 39 runs to avoid follow-on in Colombo.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka.