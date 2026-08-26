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IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India look to wrap things up early; Can Sri Lanka avoid follow-on in Colombo?

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka begin Day 4 at 265/8, with Sonal Dinusha standing tall on an unbeaten 85. The hosts still need 39 runs to avoid follow-on after India's first innings score of 503/9 decl.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Aug 2026, 09:51:05 AM IST
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IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India's Prasidh Krishna and teammates celebrate a wicket.
IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India's Prasidh Krishna and teammates celebrate a wicket.(ANI)

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian team would be looking to enforce a follow-on on Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo. Three wickets each from India's Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna have brought the hosts down to 265/8 at Day 3 stumps, before bad light and rain forced early closure.

With India posting a formidable 503/9 declared in the first innings, Sri Lanka must at least score another 39 runs to avoid a follow-on. No. 7 batter Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85. Batting with him is tailender Lahiru Kumara on 8 when played ended early because of rain.

Where and when to watch IND vs SL on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

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Follow updates here:
26 Aug 2026, 09:51:02 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Action starts on Day 4

The players come out in the middle. For India Saransh Jain opens the bowling. Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara walk out to bat. India eye to wrap things up early.

26 Aug 2026, 09:36:34 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Colombo pitch report on Day 4

The morning is much cooler in Colombo as the sun is yet to come out fully. There will be few rain interruptions throughout the day. The wicket hasn't changed much in the first three days rather than drop in bounce. The spinners will have to put in a plenty of work.

26 Aug 2026, 09:27:29 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Play to start at 9:45 AM

Day 4 will start at 9:45 AM IST. It's humid in Colombo with not so clear skies. There is a forecast of rain in different times of the day.

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26 Aug 2026, 08:41:04 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sonal Dinusha enters rare club

Stat alert: Sonal Dinusha is the third batter to have gone past 80 in each of his first three Test innings against India, after Zaheer Abbas (176, 96 and 235 not out) and Everton Weekes (128, 194, 162).

26 Aug 2026, 08:35:56 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: How to watch IND vs SL on TV and online?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

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26 Aug 2026, 08:34:41 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Can Sonal Dinusha score consecutive hundreds?

Sonal Dinusha stands tall for Sri Lanka. Coming at no.7, the left-hander has been Sri Lanka's only positive in the whole series. Following his maiden hundred in the first Test against India, Dinusha continued his fine form to be unbeaten at 85 in Colombo. How far van Dinusha go today?

26 Aug 2026, 08:31:14 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: How much Sri Lanka need to avoid follow-on?

India are in the driver's seat in Colombo. After posting 503/9 decl. in the first innings, the Indian bowlers have dominated on Day 3 to leave Sri Lanka at 265/8 at stumps. The hosts still need 39 runs to avoid follow-on in Colombo.

26 Aug 2026, 08:29:32 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka.

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