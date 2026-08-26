IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India look to wrap things up early; Can Sri Lanka avoid follow-on in Colombo?

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian team would be looking to enforce a follow-on on Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo. Three wickets each from India's Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna have brought the hosts down to 265/8 at Day 3 stumps, before bad light and rain forced early closure.

With India posting a formidable 503/9 declared in the first innings, Sri Lanka must at least score another 39 runs to avoid a follow-on. No. 7 batter Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85. Batting with him is tailender Lahiru Kumara on 8 when played ended early because of rain.

Where and when to watch IND vs SL on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam) channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka second Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.