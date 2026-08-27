IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: All eyes on weather as Shubman Gill-led India look to wrap up series in Colombo

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: India will to wrap up the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with yet another clinical performance as the second Test in Colombo heads to the fifth and final day.
At stumps on Day four, Sri Lanka were 229/6 in their second innings after they were asked to follow-on. The hosts only have a lead of 16 runs, with Sonal Dinusha (7*) and Keshara Nuwantha (3*) at the crease.
The play was called off a little early on Wednesday because of rain, which is expected to play spoilsport on Thursday as well. According to AccuWeather, there is an 84 percent chance of rain from 10 AM, which means that there could be frequent interruptions.
Earlier, India won the toss and batted first, and posted 503/9 on the board following centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. Sri Lanka, in their first innings reply, were bowled out for 290 following yet another century from Sonal Dinusha and a knock of 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, as well as on DD Sports (DD Free Dish). Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
On the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was forced off the field after sustaining a side injury. He sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch.
After going off the field briefly and receiving treatment, he returned to the field and even bowled a few overs.
Rain forced early stumps in Colombo on Wednesday, and the weather could play a crucial role in deciding this Test match. According to Accuweather, there is an 84 percent chance of rain in Colombo from 10 AM local time, which means we could see a few interruptions.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sri Lanka are 229/6 in their follow-on, and have only a lead of 16 runs. Keshara Nuwantha (3*) and Sonal Dinusha (7*) are the unbeaten batters currently.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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