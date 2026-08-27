IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: All eyes on weather as Shubman Gill-led India look to wrap up series in Colombo

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: India will to wrap up the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with yet another clinical performance as the second Test in Colombo heads to the fifth and final day.

At stumps on Day four, Sri Lanka were 229/6 in their second innings after they were asked to follow-on. The hosts only have a lead of 16 runs, with Sonal Dinusha (7*) and Keshara Nuwantha (3*) at the crease.

The play was called off a little early on Wednesday because of rain, which is expected to play spoilsport on Thursday as well. According to AccuWeather, there is an 84 percent chance of rain from 10 AM, which means that there could be frequent interruptions.

Earlier, India won the toss and batted first, and posted 503/9 on the board following centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. Sri Lanka, in their first innings reply, were bowled out for 290 following yet another century from Sonal Dinusha and a knock of 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, as well as on DD Sports (DD Free Dish). Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.