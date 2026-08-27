IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: All eyes on weather as Shubman Gill-led India look to wrap up series in Colombo

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: India will to wrap up the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with yet another clinical performance as the second Test in Colombo heads to the fifth and final day.
At stumps on Day four, Sri Lanka were 229/6 in their second innings after they were asked to follow-on. The hosts only have a lead of 16 runs, with Sonal Dinusha (7*) and Keshara Nuwantha (3*) at the crease.
The play was called off a little early on Wednesday because of rain, which is expected to play spoilsport on Thursday as well. According to AccuWeather, there is an 84 percent chance of rain from 10 AM, which means that there could be frequent interruptions.
Earlier, India won the toss and batted first, and posted 503/9 on the board following centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. Sri Lanka, in their first innings reply, were bowled out for 290 following yet another century from Sonal Dinusha and a knock of 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, as well as on DD Sports (DD Free Dish). Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
On the fourth day of the second Test in Colombo, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was forced off the field after sustaining a side injury. He sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch.
After going off the field briefly and receiving treatment, he returned to the field and even bowled a few overs.
Rain forced early stumps in Colombo on Wednesday, and the weather could play a crucial role in deciding this Test match. According to Accuweather, there is an 84 percent chance of rain in Colombo from 10 AM local time, which means we could see a few interruptions.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sri Lanka are 229/6 in their follow-on, and have only a lead of 16 runs. Keshara Nuwantha (3*) and Sonal Dinusha (7*) are the unbeaten batters currently.