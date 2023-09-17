India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final Updates: India will take on Sri Lanka in the final showdown of the Asia Cup 2023 today in Colombo. The epic final clash is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm Indian time at the PR Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Their rivalry in the Asia Cup stands at an even keel, with both teams boasting 11 victories each.
The Indian team is set to welcome back key players such as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, who were rested for the match against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka earned their spot in the final by defeating Pakistan by a narrow margin of two wickets during the Super Four stage, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown against India. In Sunday's final, Sri Lanka will be aiming to match India's remarkable record of seven Asia Cup titles, marking their second consecutive final appearance and their 11th overall.
Maheesh Theekshana will miss the match due to a hamstring injury, potentially paving the way for leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha to step in.
India and Sri Lanka hold the record for the most One Day International (ODI) encounters between any two teams, having clashed in 166 matches. Out of these, India have emerged victorious in 97 while Sri Lanka have secured 57 wins. Also, 11 matches concluded with "no result", and one ended in a tie.
Ind vs SL Final Live: India won Asia Cup 2018
Team India won the Asia Cup 2018 against Bangladesh. The winning run came off the final ball. Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav were at the crease when India pulled off the thriller. However, India have not managed to win any multi-national tournament since then.
Ind vs SL Final Live: Axar Patel unlikely due to injury
Axar Patel is unlikely to be a part of the team as he suffered multiple injuries during the Bangladesh match on September 15.
Ind vs SL Final Live: India's five-year drought
India will challenge defending champions Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, with hopes of breaking their five-year drought in multi-nation tournaments.
Ind vs SL Final Live: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Four
The Men in Blue convincingly defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Four match and won it by 41 runs.
Ind vs SL Final Live: Sri Lanka coming from a win
Sri Lanka must be coming to this match with heads high as they managed to defeat Pakistan in a nail-biter. The Lions managed to win it on the last ball of the match.
Ind vs SL Final Live: India coming from a defeat
India lost to Bangladesh in their final Super Four match. Even though it did not make any different on the points table, it surely was a wake up call for a team that had big names like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
