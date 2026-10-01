IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games 2026 semis: Eyes on weather as India, Sri Lanka hope rain to stay away in Nisshin

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian and Sri Lankan teams will hope rain to stay away on Thursday, as they take on in the semifinal of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Both India and Sri Lanka were placed directly in the quarterfinals of the competition due to their ICC T20I Rankings. However, due to inclement weather in Japan, all the quarterfinal matches were washed out.

As a result, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified for the semifinals due to higher rankings. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the other semifinal. In case, the India vs Sri Lanka semifinal is washed out, India will go through to the final due to superior rankings.

India vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara