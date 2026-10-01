IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games 2026 semis: Eyes on weather as India, Sri Lanka hope rain to stay away in Nisshin

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian and Sri Lankan teams will hope rain to stay away on Thursday, as they take on in the semifinal of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
Both India and Sri Lanka were placed directly in the quarterfinals of the competition due to their ICC T20I Rankings. However, due to inclement weather in Japan, all the quarterfinal matches were washed out.
As a result, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified for the semifinals due to higher rankings. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the other semifinal. In case, the India vs Sri Lanka semifinal is washed out, India will go through to the final due to superior rankings.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara
Jasprit Bumrah, who last featured in the T20Is against Afghanistan back home, did not play in the one-off T20I against Japan on September 22. The premier Indian pacer should replace Yash Thakur in the Indian XI. On the other hand, there are a plenty of unknown players in the Sri Lankan camp. Sahan Arachchige is leading Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
In the first semifinal, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain. Batting first, Bangladesh managed 111/7. Pakistan reached the target in just 11.3 overs.
India are yet to play a single ball at the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition. Due to their higher ICC Rankings, India have been placed directly in the quarterfinals. However, rain robbed India a chance to get some game time. India entered the semifinal by the virtue of rankings. If India win the game, it will be an India vs Pakistan clash in the final.
Hello and welcome to the live cricket score at the men's cricket semifinal at the Asian Games 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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