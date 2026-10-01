IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games 2026 semis: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaces Sanju Samson, India sent to bat by Sri Lanka

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: India have been sent to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the semifinal of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Both India and Sri Lanka were placed directly in the quarterfinals of the competition due to their ICC T20I Rankings. However, due to inclement weather in Japan, all the quarterfinal matches were washed out.

As a result, India and Sri Lanka qualified for the semifinals due to higher rankings. For India, the Men in Blue made two changes, bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah, in place of Sanju Samson and Yash Thakur respectively. In the first semifinal, Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh.

India vs Sri Lanka playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera(w), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando