IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games 2026 semis: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaces Sanju Samson, India sent to bat by Sri Lanka

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: India have been sent to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the semifinal of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
Both India and Sri Lanka were placed directly in the quarterfinals of the competition due to their ICC T20I Rankings. However, due to inclement weather in Japan, all the quarterfinal matches were washed out.
As a result, India and Sri Lanka qualified for the semifinals due to higher rankings. For India, the Men in Blue made two changes, bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah, in place of Sanju Samson and Yash Thakur respectively. In the first semifinal, Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera(w), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando
Toss news: Sri Lankan captain Sahan Arachchige has won the toss and opted to field first. The biggest news is the return of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian playing XI. While Sooryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson at the top, Bumrah comes in place of Yash Thakur.
What happens if the India vs Sri Lanka semifinal clash is abadoned? In this case, India will go through to the final, due to their higher ranking. India are placed on top of the ICC T20I Rankings, while Sri Lanka are 9th.
The strips at the Korogi Sports Park has been on the slower side during the last few days. With rain adding more misery, the pitch is going to be unpredictable.
Jasprit Bumrah, who last featured in the T20Is against Afghanistan back home, did not play in the one-off T20I against Japan on September 22. The premier Indian pacer should replace Yash Thakur in the Indian XI. On the other hand, there are a plenty of unknown players in the Sri Lankan camp. Sahan Arachchige is leading Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
In the first semifinal, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain. Batting first, Bangladesh managed 111/7. Pakistan reached the target in just 11.3 overs.
India are yet to play a single ball at the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition. Due to their higher ICC Rankings, India have been placed directly in the quarterfinals. However, rain robbed India a chance to get some game time. India entered the semifinal by the virtue of rankings. If India win the game, it will be an India vs Pakistan clash in the final.
Hello and welcome to the live cricket score at the men's cricket semifinal at the Asian Games 2026.