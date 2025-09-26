India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Will Suryakumar Yadav tinker with playing XI? Will Jasprit Bumrah play?

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Having already made it to the final, India will be looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the big final as Suryakumar Yadav's men take on Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. India will play Pakistan in the final on Sunday, to be hosted in Dubai.
India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team scorecard
With the India vs Sri Lanka a dead rubber, it gives both the teams a chance to give the fringe players a chance, who are yet to get a game in the tournament. For India, the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma might find a place in the XI along with the likes of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. It also provides an opportunity for the players like Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, etc to get some rest before the summit clash.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of IND vs SL will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
In case you missed it, it will be the first time in the history of Asia Cup that an India vs Pakistan final will be taking place. Since it's inception in 1984, India have never met Pakistan in the final - either in ODI format or in T20Is.
Sri Lanka's campaign have been a mixed bag. After winning all their three games in the group stage, the Islanders stumbled in front of Bangladesh first in the Super 4 stage before surrendering in front of Pakistan. In fact, the Lankans had defeated Bangladesh in the group stage.
With the final spot already in pocket, will the Indian team tinker with their winning combination? Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma haven't got a game in this tournament. Are there places for the duo? Will India rest Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah?
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of IND vs SL will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final having won the first two games in Super 4. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were eliminated from the final race after losing their two games so far. India will play Pakistan in the final, after the Men in Green defeated Bangladesh yesterday.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka.