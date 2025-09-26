India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Will Suryakumar Yadav tinker with playing XI? Will Jasprit Bumrah play?

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Having already made it to the final, India will be looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the big final as Suryakumar Yadav's men take on Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. India will play Pakistan in the final on Sunday, to be hosted in Dubai.

With the India vs Sri Lanka a dead rubber, it gives both the teams a chance to give the fringe players a chance, who are yet to get a game in the tournament. For India, the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma might find a place in the XI along with the likes of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. It also provides an opportunity for the players like Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, etc to get some rest before the summit clash.

When & where to watch IND vs SL on TV & online?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of IND vs SL will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.