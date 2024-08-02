LIVE UPDATES

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Rain threatens looms large over Rohit and Virat's grand return

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 10:30 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma led men in blue will take on the hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo today.