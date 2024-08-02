India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma led team India will take on Sri Lanka for the first of 3 match ODI series at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo from today. Notably, the Men in Blue had completely dominated the T20I leg of the series, winning all the 3 matches. However, the hosts would be looking to make a comeback during upcoming matches.
The Men in Blue have a tough call to make in terms of who to choose as the specialist wicket keeper batter in the team with both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul available for selection. Meanwhile, there is also a question mark over if Riyan Parag will make his debut in the ODI format or will Dube continue his place in the side.
India and Sri Lanka squads:
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Colombo weather report
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: According to Accuweather, the temperature in Colombo is expected to be between 27 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius today. In bad news for cricket fans, the forecaster also says that there is a 78% chance of rain during the day and an 88% chance of rain during the night, meaning that rain is likely to affect the 1st ODI.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rohit Sharma on expectations from Sri Lanka series
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Speaking at a press conference, Rohit said, "You get asked a lot whether this series is a preparation for the World Cup, or is this a preparation for the Champions Trophy. It's not a practice ground - it's still an international game. We will keep in our minds what we want to achieve, but this is by no means preparation or practice or anything like that. We want to come here and play good cricket and get something out of the series,"
"Of course, we want to try everything possible, but when you're representing the nation the quality of cricket should remain the way it is, and how we've played over the last few years. That is more important, rather than thinking about it as a preparation and saying let's go out and chill in Colombo. We don't think like that," he added