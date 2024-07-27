India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: New India T20 captain Surykumar Yadav will take charge of the 3 match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting today. Notably, Surya has big shoes to fill in leading the world champions and taking over the charge of team after retirement of skipper Rohit Sharma.
Meanwhile, coach Gautam Gambhir will also be keenly looking forward to starting on a positive note with a dominating effort against a full-strength Sri Lankan side. He will also have a major responsibility in leading the rebuilding effort in T20Is after the retirement of veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.
Focus will also be on Shubman Gill who has now been elevated to the post of vice-captain after an impressive outing as a skipper in the recently concluded Zimbabwe series.
Squads:
T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd Siraj. PTI KHS
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Ravi Shastri praises Suryakumar Yadav
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: "One thing that he will have to learn from his side, is what are the strengths of his bowlers and what are their limitations…I never say a bowler has a weakness, I say a limitation, and then there are strengths. And, then, focus on the right things and set fields accordingly. I think that is what he will have to learn," ICC quoted Shastri as saying
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rahul Dravid's surprise message for Gautam Gambhir
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: In a video posted on X by BCCI, Dravid can be heard saying, "Hello, Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team. It's been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams, both in Barbados, and then a few days later on that unforgettable evening in Mumbai. More than anything else, I will treasure the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India Coach, it is what I wish for you as well. I also hope that you'll have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that.
"I also wish you that little bit of luck. As you know, that all of us coaches need to make us look a little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are. As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fielder, I saw your resilience and your refusal to surrender. Across many IPL seasons, I noted your desire to win, your assistance to work with younger players, and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field," Dravid added
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: When and where to watch the match?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: The 1st T20I match will be played on July 27 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 7 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.