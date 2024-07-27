LIVE UPDATES

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: Start of Gambhir era, Surya set to take charge

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2024, 03:38 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav will face off against the a formidable Sri Lankan outfit at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today.