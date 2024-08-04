India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit's men look to take the lead

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma led team India would be hoping to deliver a more consistent performance against the hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Notably, the Men in Blue had tied the 1st ODI encounter after requiring just 1 run from 14 balls, leading to a lot of disappointment from the Indian fans and the skipper.
During the 1st ODI, Indian bowlers did the job well and restricted Sri Lanka to a score of 230/8 in their 50 overs. However, the score would have been even lower if Dunith Wellalage had not played a counter attacking knock of 67 runs to give his side the momentum going into the game.
Team India started off on a high thanks to a brilliant 33 ball half century from the skipper and supporting role by Shubman Gill. But the Indian innings fell like a pack of cards after Rohit's dismissal and the Men in Blue found themselves in a precarious situation at 132/5. Fortunately though some good innings by Axar Patel and Shivam Dube got them close to the victory line, requiring just 1 run form 14 balls but the 2 back to back wickets of Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh took the match out of India's grip.
India and Sri Lanka squads:
India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Indian coach Gautam Gambhir will not be impressed the shot from Arshdeep Singh in the 1st ODI clash, says former Indian crickter Doda Ganesh.
In a post on X, he wrote, "You can’t expect run from the tail enders but a bit of game awareness is paramount for any cricketer. That shot from Arshdeep isn’t going to impress the coach Gambhir #SLvIND #DoddaMathu,"
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka due to injury to his left hamstring. Sri Lanka cricket board has also named Hasaranga's replacement in the form of spinner Jeffrey Vandersay.
Notably, Sri Lanka are already under staffed in the series after losing the services of Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India's interim bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule while speaking to the press ahead of 2nd ODI said, "I think our batters are good bowlers as well. Their primary skill is batting, so they don't focus much on bowling, but they have the skills,"
"Like we saw in the T20Is, the way Rinku and Suryakumar contributed and made India win the match. Similarly, Shubman Gill was given an opportunity and, in the coming time, it is definitely going to be an all-rounder's game," Bahutule added
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Speaking after the 1st ODI, Rohit said, “The score was gettable but you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind. We came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get that one run with 14 balls, but I won't read too much,"
"The bite was there at the start and then the ball became softer as the seam wore off. It was not a game where you can play your shots (straightway). You had to apply yourself and dig in. Proud of how we fought but it was important to hold our nerves," the Indian captain added.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: The 2nd ODI match will be played on August 4 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Spinners had a great run at Premadasa on August 2. The scenario is likely to continue. In the 1st ODI, Sri Lankan spinners claimed 9 out of 10 wickets. For India, however, it was more balanced. Indian spinners took 4 out of 8 wickets even though they troubled the hosts much more than the pacers.