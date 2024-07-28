India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's India take on Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today. After securing a win in the first T20I, Surya would be looking for his maiden T20 win as skipper of Team India. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be looking to keep the series alive with a strong performance in the second T20.
There were many positives for India in the first T20I, including the form of skipper Surya, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Also, the impressive bowling performance of Riyan Parag would have given the team management a lot of comfort. However, Team India would like to see better contributions from their lower middle-order batsmen like Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh, all of whom failed to make an impact on Saturday.
For Sri Lanka, the hosts will need to build on their impressive performance against the world champions. Other Sri Lankan bowlers will be looking to replicate the form displayed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana on Saturday. Lankan fielding will also need to improve if they are to have any chance of staying alive in this series. Dropped catches and sloppy fielding can be costly against a formidable side like India.
Riyan Parag will get many chances, says Irfan Pathan
"You will see Riyan Parag getting many chances due to his bowling ability. As a top-order batsman, not many in the country have the ability to roll their arm over. This is where Riyan Parag will get an extra advantage, and rightly so." Irfan Pathan wrote on X
When and where to watch the match?
The 2nd T20I match will be played on July 27 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 7 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.
Sri Lanka skipper reacts to loss in 1st T20I
Speaking about the loss in post match presentation, Asalanka said, "We were not up to the mark in the powerplay, but in the latter part, we came back pretty strong. Some stage, we thought they might get to 240, we did well. Little disappointed with the way the middle-order batted, we could have done better. It's an experiment, this is the way we should go in the future,"
Scott Styris reacts to Hardik Pandya's removal as India T20 captain
In an interaction with News 18, Styris said, "I wouldn't have personally made Hardik Pandya my captain either. I think that's a smart choice solely for one reason, and that is as an allrounder. And skills wise he is India's best allrounder. He is phenomenal. But you want him to be consistently fit,"
“At the moment, how he’s in and out with his injuries, you know, bowling is really hard. It takes a lot out of you and your body. So sometimes, adding all the responsibility of captaincy is not necessarily a good thing because there’s just too much to do. I’d love to see Hardik Pandya just concentrate on getting those skills right, batting and bowling. And then you can look at captaincy a little bit later." Styris added
Head to head records
India and Sri Lanka have played 30 T20I matches against each other. India have won 20 of those while Sri Lanka have won 9. One match did not produce any results. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won 3 times and Sri Lanka twice.
'Team remains the same'; Axar Patel on new India coach, captain
Speaking about the transition phase in Indian cricket, Axar said, "I have been playing for 10 years. I have played with different coaches and captains. I don't think a lot will change in the team…When we were talking in the team meeting, they also said the same thing that the coach and captain keep changing but the team remains the same and the 11 or 15 players who stay, they have to do it,"
“They have told us that we will play the way we have been playing. Obviously, the coach and his input can be different. The thinking can be different, they keep telling you here and there. But there is not much change in the team's atmosphere," Axar added