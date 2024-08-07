India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's men will look to prevent a series loss when they take on the hosts Sri Lanka for the penultimate encounter of the 3 match ODI series at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo today.
The Men in Blue had lost the lead in 1st ODI encounter when the match was tied after they required 1 run from 14 balls at one stage. The hosts outplayed team India completely in the second encounter and defeated them by 32 runs. Notably, this is the first time since 1997 when India will not be having a win to their column in an ODI series played in Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, with the surface in Colombo preferring the slower bowlers, a big question has emerged on if Shivam Dube will be replaced with Riyan Parag for the final match given that Parag can provide some much needed support with the ball. Questions are also being raised about Virat Kohli's performance after scoring just 38 runs in the 2 matches so far.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: When and where to watch the match?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: All matches in the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 7 at 2:30 PM (India Time). The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV website and app.