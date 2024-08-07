India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli - Riyan Parag in focus as IND look to prevent series defeat

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma led team India will be looking to avoid a series defeat at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Riyan Parag could make his debut today while questions are being raised about Virat Kohli's performance in the series.