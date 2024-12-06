India vs Sri Lanka Live score, U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: India's aim for a ninth U-19 Asia Cup title continues as the Boys in Blue take on Sri Lanka in an all-important semifinal on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Having started the tournament with a loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A, India bounced back with two big wins over Japan and UAE to finish second. While they beat japan by 211 runs, the Indian team overcame UAE challenge with a 10-wicket victory.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament so far after beating Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group B. The good news for India is that, their IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gotten back in form with a 76 against UAE. Opener Ayush Mhatre has also been among runs while captain Mohamed Amaan too got a hundred under his belt against the Japanese.
Among the bowlers Yudhajit Guha and Samarth Nagaraj have been among wickets for India.
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: India on top
OUTTTT!!!! Two wickets in a space of few balls for India. Chetan Sharma cleans up Dulnith Sigera for just 2. Chetan gets another wicket in the very next ball as Vimath Dinsara is trapped in front. SL 8/3 (3.4)
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Early wicket for India
So far so good by the Indian bowlers Yudhajit Guha and Chetan Sharma as keep the Sri Lankans in check early on. But unlike the previous games, India need to pick early wickets to create pressure on the opposition. OUTTTT!!!! Pulindu Perera is run out. SL 8/1 (3)
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Game on
Dulnith Sigera and Pulindu Perera open the batting for Sri Lanka. Yudhajit Guha will open the attack for India.
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Sri Lanka U-19 playing XI
Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan(w), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika(c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith kumar, Mathulan Kugathas
India vs Sri Lanka liuve score: India U-19 playing XI
Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the semifinal.
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Toss coming soon
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka is round the corner. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates.
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Suryavanshi back in form
The best news for India is opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has found his form with a match-winning 76 against UAE. The southpaw will be oozing in confidence.
India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Road so far for both teams
India didn't start well with a loss to Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India's two wins so far have come against Japan and UAE. Sri Lanka defeated Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
India vs Sri Lanka Live score U19 Asia Cup: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the all-important semifinal between India and Sri Lanka in Sharjah