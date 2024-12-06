Hello User
India vs Sri Lanka Live score, U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Lankans opt to bat after winning toss

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Sri Lanka Live score, U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Sri lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. India are coming in the semifinal with two wins out of three in round-robin stage. Sri Lanka are so far unbeaten in the tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka Live score, U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: The Indian team are chasing a record ninth title.

India vs Sri Lanka Live score, U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: India's aim for a ninth U-19 Asia Cup title continues as the Boys in Blue take on Sri Lanka in an all-important semifinal on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Having started the tournament with a loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A, India bounced back with two big wins over Japan and UAE to finish second. While they beat japan by 211 runs, the Indian team overcame UAE challenge with a 10-wicket victory. 

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament so far after beating Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group B. The good news for India is that, their IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gotten back in form with a 76 against UAE. Opener Ayush Mhatre has also been among runs while captain Mohamed Amaan too got a hundred under his belt against the Japanese. 

Among the bowlers Yudhajit Guha and Samarth Nagaraj have been among wickets for India. 

06 Dec 2024, 10:50 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: India on top

OUTTTT!!!! Two wickets in a space of few balls for India. Chetan Sharma cleans up Dulnith Sigera for just 2. Chetan gets another wicket in the very next ball as Vimath Dinsara is trapped in front. SL 8/3 (3.4)

06 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Early wicket for India

So far so good by the Indian bowlers Yudhajit Guha and Chetan Sharma as keep the Sri Lankans in check early on. But unlike the previous games, India need to pick early wickets to create pressure on the opposition. OUTTTT!!!! Pulindu Perera is run out. SL 8/1 (3)

06 Dec 2024, 10:31 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Game on

Dulnith Sigera and Pulindu Perera open the batting for Sri Lanka. Yudhajit Guha will open the attack for India. 

06 Dec 2024, 10:26 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Sri Lanka U-19 playing XI

Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan(w), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika(c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith kumar, Mathulan Kugathas

06 Dec 2024, 10:26 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka liuve score: India U-19 playing XI

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha

06 Dec 2024, 10:20 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Sri Lanka opt to bat  

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the semifinal.  

06 Dec 2024, 09:59 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Toss coming soon

The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka is round the corner. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates. 

06 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Sri Lanka U-19 squad

Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan(w), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha(c), Vihas Thewmika, Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Tanuja Rajapakse, Geethika De Silva, Ramiru Perera, Yenula Dewthusa

06 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: India U-19 Squad

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth (c), Mohamed Amaan, KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Pant

06 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Suryavanshi back in form

The best news for India is opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has found his form with a match-winning 76 against UAE. The southpaw will be oozing in confidence.  

06 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score: Road so far for both teams

India didn't start well with a loss to Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India's two wins so far have come against Japan and UAE. Sri Lanka defeated Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

06 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live score U19 Asia Cup: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the all-important semifinal between India and Sri Lanka in Sharjah

