India vs Sri Lanka match scorecard: What happened on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo on August 25?

Sonal Dinusha, who scored a hundred in the first Test in Galle, once again stood tall in Colombo as Sri Lanka finished a rain-interrupted Day 3 at 265/8 in response to India's first innings total of 503/9 on Tuesday. At a time when it looked like India would enforce a follow-on by a huge margin, the hosts resisted, spearheaded by Sonal Dinusha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.
Dinusha (85 batting) and Lahiru Kumara (8 batting) were at the crease when stumps were drawn early because of rain and bad light. Sri Lanka still need 38 runs to avoid the follow-on. Once the hosts resumed from the Tea score of 216/7, they were staring at an earlier end to the innings.
But Dinusha notched up his third 50-plus score in as many innings in this series to keep the Indians at bay across two sessions. A diminutive left-hander, Dinusha displayed with towering spirit and technical nous to counter the Indians, leaving the visitors frustrated for 201 minutes.
However, Dinusha, who fetched his fifty in 84 balls, had two equally stone-minded companions - Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara. With Nuwantha, he added 57 runs for the eighth wicket and the former played out 74 balls, and then added 35 runs for the ongoing ninth wicket with Kumara, who consumed 50 balls in 65 minutes.
|India 1st innings
|503/9 decl.
|Sri Lanka 1st innings
|BATTER
|DISMISSAL
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s
|6s
|Lahiru Udara
|c Jaiswal b Krishna
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Kamil Mishara
|c Jurel b Krishna
|19
|25
|3
|0
|Prabath Jayasuriya
|lbw Suthar
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Pasindu Sooriyabandara
|b Jadeja
|80
|133
|9
|0
|Kamindu Mendis
|c Jadeja b Krishna
|32
|58
|3
|1
|Dhananjaya de Silva (C)
|c Rahul b Suthar
|8
|4
|2
|0
|Sonal Dinusha
|not out
|85
|137
|6
|2
|Niroshan Dickwella (WK)
|c Jurel b Siraj
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Keshara Nuwantha
|c Saransh b Suthar
|18
|74
|2
|1
|Lahiru Kumara
|batting
|8
|50
|1
|0
|Extras
|(byes 0, leg-byes 6, wides 1, no-ball 5)
|12
|Total
|(83.4 Overs, RR: 3.17)
|265-8
|Yet to bat
|Asitha Fernando
|Fall of wickets
|1-1, 2-8, 3-35, 4-122, 5-137, 6-171, 7-173, 8-230
|India's Bowling
|BOWLERS
|OVERS
|MAIDENS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|ECONOMY
|Mohammed Siraj
|11
|0
|33
|1
|3.00
|Prasidh Krishna
|14
|1
|47
|3
|3.40
|Manav Suthar
|21
|1
|83
|3
|4.00
|Saransh Jain
|18
|5
|51
|0
|2.80
|Ravindra Jadeja
|19.4
|4
|45
|1
|2.30
Earlier, opting to bat first, Indian batters led by Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, helped the visitors cross the 500-run mark. Padikkal, who was coming with two consecutive hundreds, scored his third in as many matches on the tour, to lead the Indian batting at no.3.
Captain Shubman Gill (50), Rishabh Pant (63) and Ravindra Jadeja (43) contributed in the middle order before Jurel notched up his first hundred on Lankan soil and second overall to take the score past 500. India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 165 runs.