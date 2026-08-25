India vs Sri Lanka match scorecard: What happened on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo on August 25?

Sonal Dinusha, who scored a hundred in the first Test in Galle, once again stood tall in Colombo as Sri Lanka finished a rain-interrupted Day 3 at 265/8 in response to India's first innings total of 503/9 on Tuesday. At a time when it looked like India would enforce a follow-on by a huge margin, the hosts resisted, spearheaded by Sonal Dinusha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

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Dinusha (85 batting) and Lahiru Kumara (8 batting) were at the crease when stumps were drawn early because of rain and bad light. Sri Lanka still need 38 runs to avoid the follow-on. Once the hosts resumed from the Tea score of 216/7, they were staring at an earlier end to the innings.

Also Read | Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka batter proves to be thorn in the neck for India

But Dinusha notched up his third 50-plus score in as many innings in this series to keep the Indians at bay across two sessions. A diminutive left-hander, Dinusha displayed with towering spirit and technical nous to counter the Indians, leaving the visitors frustrated for 201 minutes.

However, Dinusha, who fetched his fifty in 84 balls, had two equally stone-minded companions - Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara. With Nuwantha, he added 57 runs for the eighth wicket and the former played out 74 balls, and then added 35 runs for the ongoing ninth wicket with Kumara, who consumed 50 balls in 65 minutes.

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India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 Scorecard

India 1st innings 503/9 decl. Sri Lanka 1st innings BATTER DISMISSAL RUNS BALLS 4s 6s Lahiru Udara c Jaiswal b Krishna 1 6 0 0 Kamil Mishara c Jurel b Krishna 19 25 3 0 Prabath Jayasuriya lbw Suthar 2 7 0 0 Pasindu Sooriyabandara b Jadeja 80 133 9 0 Kamindu Mendis c Jadeja b Krishna 32 58 3 1 Dhananjaya de Silva (C) c Rahul b Suthar 8 4 2 0 Sonal Dinusha not out 85 137 6 2 Niroshan Dickwella (WK) c Jurel b Siraj 0 3 0 0 Keshara Nuwantha c Saransh b Suthar 18 74 2 1 Lahiru Kumara batting 8 50 1 0 Extras (byes 0, leg-byes 6, wides 1, no-ball 5) 12 Total (83.4 Overs, RR: 3.17) 265-8 Yet to bat Asitha Fernando Fall of wickets 1-1, 2-8, 3-35, 4-122, 5-137, 6-171, 7-173, 8-230 India's Bowling BOWLERS OVERS MAIDENS RUNS WICKETS ECONOMY Mohammed Siraj 11 0 33 1 3.00 Prasidh Krishna 14 1 47 3 3.40 Manav Suthar 21 1 83 3 4.00 Saransh Jain 18 5 51 0 2.80 Ravindra Jadeja 19.4 4 45 1 2.30

What happened during India's innings? Earlier, opting to bat first, Indian batters led by Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, helped the visitors cross the 500-run mark. Padikkal, who was coming with two consecutive hundreds, scored his third in as many matches on the tour, to lead the Indian batting at no.3.

Also Read | What made ICC punish Prabath Jayasuriya during IND vs SL 2nd Test?

Captain Shubman Gill (50), Rishabh Pant (63) and Ravindra Jadeja (43) contributed in the middle order before Jurel notched up his first hundred on Lankan soil and second overall to take the score past 500. India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 165 runs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in