India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2024: When and where to watch ODI, squads, predicted XI, venues, dates and more

After a whitewash in the T20 leg of the series, the Men in Blue are all set to take on hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Having already ended the T20 series in style, the focus will now be on the Rohit Sharma-led side to continue the momentum.

When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI series? All matches in the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting at 2:30 PM (India Time). The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV website and app.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI dates: India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI - August 2

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - August 4

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI - August 7

India predicted XI for 1st ODI: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul back in the setup for ODI series, the playing XI is likely to remain relatively settled. Perhaps the only confusion here is if coach Gambhir would likely to keep trusting his instincts with Riyan Parag even in the ODI setup or bring Shivam Dube back for the ODI setup.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando