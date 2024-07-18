India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to play ODIs

  • Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday named captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 27, while ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were included for the 50-over series against the same team next month.

Updated18 Jul 2024, 08:03 PM IST
India's captain Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.
India's captain Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.

India vs Sri Lanka:Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday named captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 27, while ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were included for the 50-over series against the same team next month.

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both the formats.

Riyan Parag, who scored seven half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Delhi speedster Harshit Rana are the two new faces in the ODI squad.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 08:03 PM IST
