India vs Sri Lanka: Sony signs 15 advertisers for cricket series

NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) on Wednesday announced that it has signed 15 advertisers across multiple categories for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka starting 13 July.

The official broadcaster said that it has brought on board brands such as edtech firm Byju’s, Pan Bahar, Amazon Prime, 99 acres.com, Cars 24, Oppo, Tata Motors, Raj Niwas, Vimal, Kent, Unacademy, Housing.com, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar and Dafa News for the series.

"We are also in the process of closing more brands before the start of the first ODI on 13th July," the company said in a statement.

The bilateral series, which will feature three ODIs and T20 matches, will be live-telecasted in India in four languages across Sony Ten 1, Sony Six in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu from 1.30 pm. Fans can also live stream the matches on the broadcaster's over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform SonyLiv.

The broadcast network has also announced programming initiatives to make the telecast more engaging for fans. SPSN will be bringing back its flagship studio show Extraaa Innings in English and Hindi to be presented by former players like Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja along with Matt Floyd while the Hindi studio show will be presented by former cricketers namely Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Amit Mishra, Saba Karim along with Arjun Pandit.

The Tamil commentary box will feature Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, T Arasu and S Seshadri while the Telugu commentary will be presented by Venkatapathy Raju, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, RJ Hemanth, Sandeep Kumar and Vijay Mahavadi.

Sony has also launched a promotional campaign #JeetneKiZid (the determination to win) that depicts the Indian Brigade, who are ready to give their all to emerge victorious in Sri Lanka. The campaign calls all Indian cricket fans to show their support and cheer for their home team.

Led by former India captain Rahul Dravid who will step in as coach, this will be the first time two senior Indian men’s teams play bilateral series simultaneously. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the young side while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain in the three-match ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka.

