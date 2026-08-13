India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming and all you need to know

India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, with the first Test to be held in Galle from 15 August. The series will be important for both teams, with World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake.

India are in fifth place in the WTC 2025-27 standings with 52 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in sixth place with just 20 points, but a PCT of 41.67.

For the unversed, the PCT is what is considered in the World Test Championship, rather than just points. India will be led by Shubman Gill, and Sri Lanka will be captained by Dhananjaya de Silva.

India vs Sri Lanka Test series full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (In IST) 15 August-19 August Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle 10 AM 23 August-27 August Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo 10 AM

India squad for Sri Lanka Test series Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, and Sarfaraz Khan

Also Read | IND vs SL: Shubman Gill eyes multiple WTC records during Sri Lanka Test series

Sri Lanka squad (For first Test) Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka expected playing XIs for first Test India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Niroshan Dickwella, Sonal Dinusha, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando

Major team news and injuries India: For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Test series due to a knee injury. Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan, too, has also been ruled out of the Test series due to a toe injury, with Sarfaraz Khan being named his replacement.

Also Read | Sai Sudharsan ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka Tests; BCCI names replacement

India skipper Shubman Gill had also sustained a finger injury ahead of the practice match against Sri Lanka XI, but he returned to bat in the second innings and scored 44 runs.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka will be without the injured Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis for the first Test. Niroshan Dickwella has made a return to the Test squad and is in line to play his first Test since March 2023.

Why Galle could be India's biggest challenge Galle traditionally provides increasing assistance to spin as a Test progresses. Sri Lanka's familiarity with the conditions and their multiple spin options could therefore test India's batting.

India have not played a Test in Sri Lanka since their 3-0 series victory in 2017, meaning that several players will be playing a Test series in the island nation for the first time.

Players to watch out for Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial for India.

Sri Lanka will rely heavily on captain Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis and spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

India vs Sri Lanka Test head-to-head record

Tests played 46 Won by India 22 Won by Sri Lanka 7 Won by India in Sri Lanka 9 Won by Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka 7 Matches drawn 17 Series won by India 9 Series won by Sri Lanka 7

Last five Tests vs Sri Lanka India have won three of the last five meetings, with two ending in draws.

India's last Test series in Sri Lanka India won the 2017 series 3-0, the last time they toured the country for a Test series.

India's Test-series record in Sri Lanka India have won four Test series in Sri Lanka, lost three and drawn three.

Last India vs Sri Lanka Test at Galle India last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017. The visitors won that match by 304 runs, with Shikhar Dhawan being named the player of the match for his knock of 190.

What happened last time India took on Sri Lanka in a Test series in Sri Lanka? India thumped Sri Lanka 3-0 in their last Test series in the island nation in 2017. Shikhar Dhawan ended as the leading run-scorer with 358 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin topped India's wicket charts with 17 wickets.