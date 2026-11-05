India vs Sri Lanka to open their ODI series in Visakhapatnam after Delhi loses the December 13 match

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka has been moved from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. The match, originally scheduled for December 13, 2026, will now take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on the same date. Here are all the details regarding the change of venue.
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) requested the change. The association cited potential weather disruption and proposed renovation work at the stadium as the main reasons. With the request accepted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adjusted the itinerary for the opening match of the series. Fans who had planned to attend the game in the capital will now need to look at travel options for the coastal city of Visakhapatnam instead.
"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium," the BCCI stated in a release.
The shift keeps the rest of the tour schedule intact. Only the location of the first ODI has been altered. All other matches remain at their originally assigned venues and timings.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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