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India vs Sri Lanka to open their ODI series in Visakhapatnam after Delhi loses the December 13 match

The ODI series runs across three different cities before the white-ball action moves to the T20 format.

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Nov 2026, 07:08 PM IST
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India vs Sri Lanka open their ODI series in Visakhapatnam
India vs Sri Lanka open their ODI series in Visakhapatnam
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The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka has been moved from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. The match, originally scheduled for December 13, 2026, will now take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on the same date. Here are all the details regarding the change of venue.

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Why was the venue changed?

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) requested the change. The association cited potential weather disruption and proposed renovation work at the stadium as the main reasons. With the request accepted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adjusted the itinerary for the opening match of the series. Fans who had planned to attend the game in the capital will now need to look at travel options for the coastal city of Visakhapatnam instead.

"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium," the BCCI stated in a release.

The shift keeps the rest of the tour schedule intact. Only the location of the first ODI has been altered. All other matches remain at their originally assigned venues and timings.

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(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Sri Lanka to open their ODI series in Visakhapatnam after Delhi loses the December 13 match
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