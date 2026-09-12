India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup final live streaming: Where to watch, date, time, H2H, IND-W vs SL-W probable XIs

Seven-time champions India will be aiming for their record eighth title when they take on Sri Lanka in rematch of the previous edition's final in Dubai on Sunday. India have been undefeated in the tournament so far on their road to the summit clash, and so have been defending champions Sri Lanka.

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However, India will be wary of the gritty Sri Lankan side which had handed them a crushing eight-wicket defeat in the last edition's final in 2024. With most of the players from the 2024 final finding themselves in the summit clash once again, India would be determined to give no quarter.

Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka have displayed the same determination that their skipper has shown throughout her chequered career, with the most recent example being their perseverance to overcome Pakistan in the semifinal against all odds.

Being reduced to 5/2 inside the first two overs and slipping further to 33/4 in the seventh, Sri Lanka did not give up the chase of 131.

India look up to Deepti Sharma & Shafali Verma With 168 runs including two fifties, Indian opener Shafali Verma has not only been India's best batter but also the leading run-scorer in this edition. Although Smriti Mandhana (154 runs) has blown hot and cold, Shafali maintained consistency with the bat at the top.

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Deepti Sharma, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps, has been at the forefront of India's bowling attack. The senior Indian all-rounder has been a key presence with the bat too, playing a crucial six-ball 13 in the semifinal against Bangladesh.

India women vs Sri Lanka women match details

Tournament Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Final Date September 13 Time 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM UAE time Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India women are way ahead of Sri Lanka women in T20Is. The teams have played 31 T20Is so far, with the Indian women winning in 25 of them. One game ended in no result in 2012 while Sri Lanka women emerged victorious on five occasions.

If the Women's T20 Asia Cup is discussed, India enjoy a 4-1 win-loss record in six games with one game ending in no result. The only time India women lost to their Lankan counterparts was in the 2024 final when captain Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama simply outshone the opposition with respective half-centuries.

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India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I Asia Cup h2h

Winner Margin Year Venue Abandoned --- 2012 Guangzhou India By 52 runs 2016 Bangkok India By 7 wickets 2018 Kuala Lumpur India By 41 runs 2022 Sylhet India By 8 wickets 2022 Sylhet Sri Lanka By 8 wickets 2024 Dambulla

Where to watch IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup final? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India vs Sri Lanka final match will be telecast live from 8 PM IST at on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka final clash will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

IND-W vs SL-W predicted playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

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Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Sanjana Kavindi, Harsthitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in