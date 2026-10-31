India vs UAE: After Pakistan loss, Krunal Pandya's men suffer another Hong Kong Sixes 2026 defeat; Afghanistan win

After their opening match loss at Hong Kong Sixes 2026 against Pakistan, India stumbled in front of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group C encounter at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday. With this loss, India finished last in the group. UAE, who had earlier beaten Pakistan, topped the group, while Pakistan finished second.

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Batting first, Krunal Pandya's India had a disastrous start, losing Nitish Rana in the second delivery of the game. Rahul Tewatia and Shashank Singh followed suit as India slumped t 14/3 in 1.2 overs. It was Shashank, who had scored a 11-ball 40 against Pakistan.

Rahul Tripathi scored 24 at the top before T Natarajan's late cameo of 14-ball 38 helped India 94/6 in six overs. Pandya contributed with 15 runs. for UAE, Zahid Ali picked up three wickets, while Muhammad Farooq and Mohammed Faraazuddin scalped one wicket apiece.

In reply, UAE romped home in 4.2 overs without losing a wicket. Captain Khalid Shah led from the front with an unbeaten 52 off 14 balls, studded with three fours and six sixes. Shah's opening partner Ansh Tandon remained not out at 39 at the other end.

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Despite both the losses, India are playing England at the time of writing in a Bowl semifinal at the same venue. UAE take on Australia in Cup semifinal.

Afghanistan prevail over Oman In other matches of the day, Oman rode on a blistering 17-ball 71 not out from Usman Ali Afridi to post 120/4 in six overs. During his Afridi smashed just one four and a whopping 10 sixes at a strike rate of 417.65. In the chase, Afghanistan got starts from Karim Janat and captain Gulbadin Naib, but the opening duo couldn't convert those into big knocks.

But it was Farmanullah Safi and Sediqullah Pacha's unbeaten 64-run stand for the third wicket that helped Afghanistan cross the line with just four balls to spare.

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Scotland beat Sri Lanka In another match, Scotland defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs. Batting first, Scotland put on 144/4, thanks to Michael Leask's 70 not out off just 15 balls, which included two fours and 10 sixes at the strike rate of 466.67.

In reply, Vishen Halambage (30), Sangeeth Cooray (22), Sachitha Jayatilake (28 not out), and Muditha Lakshan (28 not out) all constributed but none could play a big knock like Leask. Sri Lanka managed 118/3 in six overs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in