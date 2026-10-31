India vs UAE: After Pakistan loss, Krunal Pandya's men suffer another Hong Kong Sixes 2026 defeat; Afghanistan win

After their opening match loss at Hong Kong Sixes 2026 against Pakistan, India stumbled in front of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group C encounter at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday. With this loss, India finished last in the group. UAE, who had earlier beaten Pakistan, topped the group, while Pakistan finished second.
Batting first, Krunal Pandya's India had a disastrous start, losing Nitish Rana in the second delivery of the game. Rahul Tewatia and Shashank Singh followed suit as India slumped t 14/3 in 1.2 overs. It was Shashank, who had scored a 11-ball 40 against Pakistan.
Rahul Tripathi scored 24 at the top before T Natarajan's late cameo of 14-ball 38 helped India 94/6 in six overs. Pandya contributed with 15 runs. for UAE, Zahid Ali picked up three wickets, while Muhammad Farooq and Mohammed Faraazuddin scalped one wicket apiece.
In reply, UAE romped home in 4.2 overs without losing a wicket. Captain Khalid Shah led from the front with an unbeaten 52 off 14 balls, studded with three fours and six sixes. Shah's opening partner Ansh Tandon remained not out at 39 at the other end.
Despite both the losses, India are playing England at the time of writing in a Bowl semifinal at the same venue. UAE take on Australia in Cup semifinal.
In other matches of the day, Oman rode on a blistering 17-ball 71 not out from Usman Ali Afridi to post 120/4 in six overs. During his Afridi smashed just one four and a whopping 10 sixes at a strike rate of 417.65. In the chase, Afghanistan got starts from Karim Janat and captain Gulbadin Naib, but the opening duo couldn't convert those into big knocks.
But it was Farmanullah Safi and Sediqullah Pacha's unbeaten 64-run stand for the third wicket that helped Afghanistan cross the line with just four balls to spare.
In another match, Scotland defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs. Batting first, Scotland put on 144/4, thanks to Michael Leask's 70 not out off just 15 balls, which included two fours and 10 sixes at the strike rate of 466.67.
In reply, Vishen Halambage (30), Sangeeth Cooray (22), Sachitha Jayatilake (28 not out), and Muditha Lakshan (28 not out) all constributed but none could play a big knock like Leask. Sri Lanka managed 118/3 in six overs.