India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: Who will win IND vs UAE today's match? AI prediction & Live Streaming

Defending champions India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a Group A encounter. Ranked no.1 in the world, India are certainly the pre-tournament favourites and boast a lot of fire power in their star-studded line-up.

India are coming into the Asia Cup 2025 after a gap of nearly seven months since they last played a T20I. The Men in Blue last played a T20I against England in January-February earlier this year. On the other hand, UAE recently featured in a Tri-series involving Pakistan and Afghanistan.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match details Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: September 10

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM Gulf time

India vs UAE head-to-head in T20Is India have faced UAE only once in the shortest format of the game, back in 2016 Asia Cup. Batting first UAE managed 81/9 in 20 overs in Mirpur. India reached their target within 11 overs, losing just one wicket in the process.

Who will win India vs UAE? AI prediction According to ChatGPT, UAE's home advantage and experience falls short as compared to India's. “India is expected to win decisively against UAE. While upsets are always a possibility in cricket, the probability leans overwhelmingly in India's favor,” it said.

Gemini too voted in favour of India. “While T20 cricket can be unpredictable and the UAE will be looking to capitalize on their home conditions and familiarity with the pitches, India's superior talent, depth, and track record make them the clear favorites to win,” said Gemini.

Grok predicted India to win by 30-plus runs or seven-plus wickets against UAE. “India are clear favorites with a 93–96% win probability. UAE's recent close chases show fight, but lacking experience against elite attacks, they'll struggle,” it said.