India vs UAE LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar's men aim start on high; eyes on Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma battle

India vs UAE LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Defending champions India will kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Wednesday against host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai in a Group A encounter. While UAE are coming into the tournament after a spirited show in the recently-concluded tri-series involving Pakistan and Afghanistan, Suryakumar Yadav's men are playing in the shortest format after more than seven months, having last hosted England in February.

With Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli already retired from the T20Is, the Indian team in transition will have a lot of new faces. Test captain Shubman Gill returned to the T20I setup after more than a year as Suryakumar's deputy. Jasprit Bumrah will spearheaded the bowling.

The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup with eight titles across formats (ODIs and T20Is). The tournament has been played in T20I format only twice before. India's only triumph in the shortest format came in 2016. Meanwhile, UAE are making a comeback in the competition for the first time after nine years.

Notably, UAE are being coached by Lalchand Rajput, who held the position of interim head coach of India in 2007 when the then MS Dhoni's side won the inaugural edition by beating Pakistan in the final.

India vs UAE head-to-head

As far as the head-to-head is concerned, India played UAE only once in T20Is, back in 2016, that too in Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, UAE managed just 81/9 in 20 overs with Shaiman Anwar top-scoring with 43. India chased down the target within 11 overs.

Where to watch India vs UAE live on TV & Online?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs UAE clash will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Live streaming of IND vs UAE will be available on SonyLIV app.

IND vs UAE predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah