IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah to miss opener, Ishan Kishan to open with Abhishek Sharma

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India will kick-start their campaign against United States of America (USA) in a Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rich in form after a 4-1 series win over New Zealand, India start as clear favourites on paper.
On the other hand, USA, who were able to play just three T20Is in 2025, are coming on the back of their players featuring in various franchise T20 leagues. Although The USA lost both their warm-up games, they gave a good account of themselves, scoring 200-plus on both occasions.
India and USA have played just one T20I so far in history. The encounter came in 2024 during the last edition of the tournament with Men in Blue having to sweat out till the penultimate over of the match.
India cricket team vs USA national cricket team match scorecard
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026. The India vs USA Group A clash will telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs USA clash will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
USA: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Playing their second consecutive T20 World Cup, USA are no pushovers. On debut in 2024 at home, USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over and nearly pulled off a win against India. In the current edition, USA gave a good account of themselves during the warm-ups with 200-plus scores against India A and New Zealand.
One of the biggest positives for India has been the return of form of captain Suyakumar Yadav and the rebirth of Ishan Kishan. With Sanju Samson likely to be benched after a string of poor shows, it is highly likely that Kishan will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. That means, Tilak Varma, who has returned back after an abdominal surgery, will bat at no.4, followed by SKY.
Not just India, but Team USA has also been hit by an unfortunate injury. Vice-captain Jasdeep Singh hurt his shoulder while fielding against New Zealand in the warm-up game. He was immediately taken to hospital for scans and returned with his hand resting on a sling. This website reached out to the USA camp, but to no avail. It is highly likely that Jasdeep will miss the game in Mumbai.
India have been hit by injuries before the tournament began. Hashit Rana was ruled out due to a knee injury while Washington Sundar is yet to get a clearance certificate from the BCCI's CoE. To add more to that Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play today as he is down with fever. Mohammed Siraj has been roped in as a replacement for Rana. The good news for India is Tilak Varma's return after the injury.
India have been in tremendous form in the leadup to the tournament. They defeated New Zealand 4-1 in the T20I series and also defeated South Africa during the warm-ups. Clearly, the Men in Blue enter the game as clear favourites.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs USA clash in Mumbai.