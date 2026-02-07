IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah to miss opener, Ishan Kishan to open with Abhishek Sharma

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India will kick-start their campaign against United States of America (USA) in a Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rich in form after a 4-1 series win over New Zealand, India start as clear favourites on paper.

On the other hand, USA, who were able to play just three T20Is in 2025, are coming on the back of their players featuring in various franchise T20 leagues. Although The USA lost both their warm-up games, they gave a good account of themselves, scoring 200-plus on both occasions.

India vs USA head-to-head in T20Is

India and USA have played just one T20I so far in history. The encounter came in 2024 during the last edition of the tournament with Men in Blue having to sweat out till the penultimate over of the match.

Where to watch India vs USA on TV and online?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026. The India vs USA Group A clash will telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs USA clash will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs USA predicted playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

