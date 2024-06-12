India vs USA Live Score Updates: India will lock horns against the USA today i.e. June 12 in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. In the matches played so far, the USA has played some really fine cricket in their debut World Cup. First, they blew Canada away by pulling off a 195-run chase in the tournament opener with 14 balls left. Then, they almost pulled off a run-chase of 160 runs against Pakistan, but the match was tied and USA won the game in the 'Super Over' while defending 19 runs. Seapking of Team India, in the previous match on June 9, India defeated Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller by six runs. India is currently at the top of the group with two wins in two games and four points. The USA is in second place with the same win-loss record and four points, though their net run rate is inferior. United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (WK/C), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk. Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Catch all the LIVE updates on India vs USA T20 World Cup match here

India has never gone against United States of America in a international match and today's game is going to be an historical game in that sense.

Fantasy XI: WK: RISHABH PANT Batters: VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA, SURYAKUMAR YADAV, MONANK PATEL All-rounders: HARDIK PANDYA, RAVINDRA JADEJA, AARON JONES Bowlers: JASPRIT BUMRAH, MOHAMMED SIRAJ, NOSTHUSH KENJIGE BACKUP PLAYERS: BATTER - ANDRIES GOUS BOWLER - ARSHDEEP SINGH ALL-ROUNDER - AXAR PATEL

USA probable playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

'Knew he was going to come good'; India bowling coach Mhambrey heaps praise on Hardik Pandya. India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the team management was confident about Hardik Pandya delivering for the team in the ongoing T20 World Cup despite his underwhelming season in the Indian Premier League. "Hardik's confidence in his ability was never in doubt. Sometimes you don't get into the rhythm, no matter what you do. You're bowling consistently, but you just cannot get into a rhythm. His work ethic was the same. We knew he was going to come good," Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference.

What does Google win probablity calculator say on today's INDIA vs USA match? As per Google, there is 91 percent chance that India would win today's match

The toss will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch India vs USA match LIVE: Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the India vs United States match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels. Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Manjrekar urges Virat to bring 'earlier version of himself' on tough New York pitches. Ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup game against USA, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar urged Virat Kohli to tone down on his aggression and play a slightly conservative game at tough pitches in New York during the competition. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said, "The problem with Virat Kohli is that there has been a lot of talk about his strike rate over the last two years, and he completely changed that during this IPL season. His strike rate had reached 150, although others had almost 200, but that is a different topic. He probably must have come to the T20 World Cup with that same mindset, but given the pitches, the old Virat Kohli would have been much better." "So, I feel someone should tell him to bring back that earlier version of himself and then change again when the pitches become flat," he added.

When to watch India vs USA T20i match? The India vs United States T20I match on June 12 will start at 8 PM (India time).

