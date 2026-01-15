IND U19 vs USA U19 LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran keep USA in check in Bulawayo

IND vs USA U19 World Cup Live Cricket Score Updates: India captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA under the overcast conditions at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, who had missed the South Africa series, return to the playing XI. Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is coming after a stellar series in South Africa.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs USA U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on JioStar app and website.
USA: Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Ritvik Appidi, Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Rishabh Shimpi
India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel
OUTTT!!! Finally a wicket for Deepesh Devendran as Sahil Garg departs for 16. Sahil tries to cut a short-pitched delivery from Deepesh, but it goes straight to Heil Patel at third man boundary. USA U19 32/2 (10)
OUTTT!!! Just what India wanted. Henil Patel pitches it on the good length. Amrinder Gill goes for a drive and gets a thick outside edge to slips to Vihaan Malhotra. Gill goes for 1. Arjun Mahesh comes in at no.3. USA U19 7/1 (3)
Amrinder Gill and Sahil Garg open the batting for USA. India's Deepesh Devendran will open the attack. Just a single run from Devendran in the first over. USA U19 1/0 (1)
The players of both sides along with the match officials walk out in the middle for the National Anthems. India to go first, followed by USA.
“We would have had a bad first as well. We have three spinners, three pacers, and the rest of them are pacers. It's been good. We have, we've had tours in South Africa, West Indies, and we also came earlier here. So the preparation has been very good. 100%. We're looking forward to win this cup,” Srivastava said.
“Its overcast and we are not used to with these conditions. We have been playing together for six months and our preparations have been good,” says Indian captain Ayush Mhatre.
India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre has won the toss and opted to field first.
16 teams have been divided into four groups equally. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six stage, the top three teams from Group A and D will combine Group 1 while the top three teams from Group B and C will form Group 2. It must be noted that the points, wins and NRR will be carried forward in the Super 6 stage.
In the Super 6 stage, the teams will play only two matches each against the teams from other group that finished in other positions. For example, A1 will play D2 and D3 in Super Six stage.
On the other hand, the USA squad is totally made Indian-origin players. Led by Utkarsh Srivastava, USA are coming into the World Cup after winning the Americas Qualifier. The USA team defeated the likes of Canada, Argentina and Bermuda to finish unbeaten and secure their spot.
Runners-up in the last edition, India are one of the favourites to win the title. Led by Ayush Mhatre, this Indian team have been together for more than a year, having played in England, Australia, in the U19 Asia Cup and the recent series against South Africa. Undoubtedly, the limelight will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is coming after a stellar series against the Proteas.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs USA clash in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.