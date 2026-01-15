IND U19 vs USA U19 LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran keep USA in check in Bulawayo

IND vs USA U19 World Cup Live Cricket Score Updates: India captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA under the overcast conditions at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, who had missed the South Africa series, return to the playing XI. Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is coming after a stellar series in South Africa.

Where to watch India U19 vs USA U19 in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs USA U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs USA U19 playing XIs

USA: Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Ritvik Appidi, Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Rishabh Shimpi

India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel