IND U19 vs USA U19 LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran keep USA in check in Bulawayo

IND vs USA U19 Live Cricket Score Updates: Indian U-19 captain Ayush Mahter has won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA U-19 in the tournament opener in Bulawayo.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Jan 2026, 01:48:20 PM IST
Spotlight will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
IND vs USA U19 World Cup Live Cricket Score Updates: India captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA under the overcast conditions at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, who had missed the South Africa series, return to the playing XI. Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is coming after a stellar series in South Africa.

Where to watch India U19 vs USA U19 in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs USA U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs USA U19 playing XIs

USA: Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Ritvik Appidi, Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Rishabh Shimpi

India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Follow updates here:
15 Jan 2026, 01:47:26 PM IST

IND U19 vs USA U19 Live: USA lose second wicket

OUTTT!!! Finally a wicket for Deepesh Devendran as Sahil Garg departs for 16. Sahil tries to cut a short-pitched delivery from Deepesh, but it goes straight to Heil Patel at third man boundary. USA U19 32/2 (10)

15 Jan 2026, 01:19:35 PM IST

IND U19 vs USA U19 Live Cricket Score: Henil Patel draws first blood

OUTTT!!! Just what India wanted. Henil Patel pitches it on the good length. Amrinder Gill goes for a drive and gets a thick outside edge to slips to Vihaan Malhotra. Gill goes for 1. Arjun Mahesh comes in at no.3. USA U19 7/1 (3)

15 Jan 2026, 01:03:20 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: And the game starts

Amrinder Gill and Sahil Garg open the batting for USA. India's Deepesh Devendran will open the attack. Just a single run from Devendran in the first over. USA U19 1/0 (1)

15 Jan 2026, 12:54:57 PM IST

IND U19 vs USA U19 LIVE: Time for National Anthems

The players of both sides along with the match officials walk out in the middle for the National Anthems. India to go first, followed by USA.

15 Jan 2026, 12:52:22 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: What did Utkarsh Srivastava say at coin toss?

“We would have had a bad first as well. We have three spinners, three pacers, and the rest of them are pacers. It's been good. We have, we've had tours in South Africa, West Indies, and we also came earlier here. So the preparation has been very good. 100%. We're looking forward to win this cup,” Srivastava said.

15 Jan 2026, 12:49:13 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: What did Ayush Mhatre say at coin toss?

“Its overcast and we are not used to with these conditions. We have been playing together for six months and our preparations have been good,” says Indian captain Ayush Mhatre.

15 Jan 2026, 12:41:19 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: India U19 opt to bowl in Bulawayo

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre has won the toss and opted to field first.

15 Jan 2026, 12:39:25 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: Format of ICC U19 World Cup

16 teams have been divided into four groups equally. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six stage, the top three teams from Group A and D will combine Group 1 while the top three teams from Group B and C will form Group 2. It must be noted that the points, wins and NRR will be carried forward in the Super 6 stage.

In the Super 6 stage, the teams will play only two matches each against the teams from other group that finished in other positions. For example, A1 will play D2 and D3 in Super Six stage.

15 Jan 2026, 12:31:44 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: How does the USA team look like?

On the other hand, the USA squad is totally made Indian-origin players. Led by Utkarsh Srivastava, USA are coming into the World Cup after winning the Americas Qualifier. The USA team defeated the likes of Canada, Argentina and Bermuda to finish unbeaten and secure their spot.

15 Jan 2026, 12:26:53 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: How does the Indian team look like?

Runners-up in the last edition, India are one of the favourites to win the title. Led by Ayush Mhatre, this Indian team have been together for more than a year, having played in England, Australia, in the U19 Asia Cup and the recent series against South Africa. Undoubtedly, the limelight will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is coming after a stellar series against the Proteas.

15 Jan 2026, 12:26:05 PM IST

IND vs USA U19 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs USA clash in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo.

