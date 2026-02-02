India vs USA cricket match today: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches complete schedule

The warm-up matches for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will start today, 2 February 2. The matches will continue until 6 February across India and Sri Lanka. These games will help teams adjust to conditions and finalise combinations before the main tournament begins.

These matches form a crucial build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India have planned their warm-up approach carefully for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The senior team will play only one official warm-up match, against South Africa, to manage player workload and avoid fatigue.

India A will play two matches. It will give selectors a chance to test reserve players such as Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni.

These warm-up games are non-competitive. Results will not affect standings. Teams can use all 15 squad members, and there is no need to name a final playing XI at the toss.

Matches in India will be held in Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai and Chennai. The Star Sports Network will telecast these matches. India matches are expected to live-stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

The schedule starts today with three matches. Afghanistan face Scotland in Bengaluru at 3 PM. India A take on the USA in Navi Mumbai at 5 PM, followed by Canada versus Italy in Chennai at 7 PM.

Matches on 3 February include Sri Lanka A against Oman in Colombo at 1 PM, Netherlands versus Zimbabwe at 3 PM and Nepal facing UAE in Chennai at 5 PM.

On 4 February, Namibia play Scotland at 1 PM in Bengaluru. Afghanistan meet West Indies at 3 PM, Ireland face Pakistan at 5 PM in Colombo, and India play South Africa at 7 PM in Navi Mumbai.

Matches on 5 February include Oman vs Zimbabwe at 1 PM, Canada vs Nepal at 3 PM in Chennai, Australia vs Netherlands at 5 PM in Colombo, and New Zealand vs USA at 7 PM in Navi Mumbai.

The warm-up phase ends on 6 February with Italy vs UAE at 3 PM in Chennai and India A vs Namibia at 5 PM in Bengaluru.

India A squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches Ayush Badoni (C), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 The Men in Blue are in Group A, along with Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. The India squad is:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Group B consists of Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh; Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka; Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza; Ireland, led by Paul Stirling; and Oman, led by Jatinder Singh.