Sanjay Manjrekar identifies Virat Kohli's problem in T20 World Cup 2024, says ‘someone should tell him that….’
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli's form has been a constant cause of worry as he managed just five runs in eight balls across two matches against Ireland and Pakistan
India vs USA: India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen in terrific form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 as he became the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But, in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far, Virat Kohli's form has been a constant cause of worry as he managed just five runs in eight balls across two matches against Ireland and Pakistan. India's former player Sanjay Manjrekar shared useful advice for Virat Kohli.