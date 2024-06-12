India vs USA: India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen in terrific form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 as he became the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But, in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far, Virat Kohli's form has been a constant cause of worry as he managed just five runs in eight balls across two matches against Ireland and Pakistan. India's former player Sanjay Manjrekar shared useful advice for Virat Kohli.

"The problem with Virat Kohli is that there has been a lot of talk about his strike rate over the last two years, and he completely changed that during this IPL season. His strike rate had reached 150, although others had almost 200, but that is a different topic. He probably must have come to the T20 World Cup with that same mindset, but given the pitches, the old Virat Kohli would have been much better," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

"So, I feel someone should tell him to bring back that earlier version of himself and then change again when the pitches become flat," he added.

The pitch of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York has faced much criticism for its sluggishness and almost all batters have face trouble on this pitch. Against Pakistan, India's batting lineup collapsed on this pitch and it was Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel's crucial innings which took India to a fightable score of 119.

The strike rate debate

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) Virat Kohli was the top batter, but faced constant criticism for his average strike rate with cricket fans calling him to step up. By the end of the tournament, Virat Kohli's strike rate witnessed dramatic changes and the star batter had some quirky replies for his criticisers.

Virat Kohli's seem to be following same beast mode in T20 World Cup 2024 and as Sanjay Manjrekar said that the pitch of New York needs the old Virat Kohli to be back and play as per the conditions of the wicket.

