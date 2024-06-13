India vs USA: Why USA was given ‘stop-clock penalty’ at the T20 World Cup qualifier | Explained
A team is hit with the ‘stop-clock’ rules if, after two warnings, they still take more than a minute between overs. This was newly introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the tournament to speed up playtime.
The United States of America (USA) became the first team to be penalised five runs under the International Cricket Council's new “stop-clock rules" during the T20 World Cup match with India on June 12.