A four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a half-century by Ishan Kishan were the highlights as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados on Thursday.

In the chase of 115 runs, India started off decently. Ishan Kishan was promoted up the order to open with Shubman Gill.

Gill's disappointing run in recent international matches continued as he poked a delivery by Jayden Seales on the fifth-stump line and was dismissed for seven off 16 balls. India was 18/1 at that point.

Suryakumar Yadav was also promoted to bat at number three.

Ishan and Suryakumar started to build a partnership, with the former playing some good shots, looking to make the most of his opportunity.

India reached the 50-run mark in 9.5 overs.

However, Suryakumar's aggressive innings could not continue for long as while attempting to sweep, he was trapped leg before wicket by Gudkesh Motie for 19 off 25 balls, consisting of three fours and a six. India was 54/2 at that point.

Hardik Pandya was run out for just five. India was 70/3.

Ishan reached his half-century in just 44 balls with a double.

Motie got his second wicket of the match, dismissing Kishan for 52 off 46, consisting of seven fours and a six. Rovman Powell took a brilliant catch at deep mid-wicket. India was 94/4.

Shardul Thakur was also dismissed for just one run by Yannic Cariah. India was 97/5.

India reached the 100-run mark in 18.3 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja took India to win, finishing at 118/5 in 22.5 overs, with Rohit (12*) and Jadeja (16*) unbeaten.

Motie (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies. Cariah and Seales also got a wicket.

Earlier, fantastic performances by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict West Indies to just 114 runs in 23 overs during the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados on Thursday.

Put to bat first by India, WI lost a quick wicket in their second over after Hardik Pandya removed Kyle Mayers for just two when he lobbed the ball towards skipper Rohit Sharma at mid-on. India was 7/1 in 2.4 overs.

Following this, Brandon King and Alick Athanaze started to rebuild the WI innings. The duo played some aggressive strokes.

The 38-run partnership between King and Alick was over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed Athanaze for 22 off 18 balls. Ravindra Jadeja took a brilliant catch at backward point. WI was 45/2 in 7.5 overs.

In the very next over, Shardul Thakur castled King for 17 off 23. WI was 45/3 in 8.3 overs.

WI brought up their 50 runs in 9.4 overs.

At the end of the mandatory powerplay in 10 overs, WI was at 52/3, with Shimron Hetmyer (0*) and Shai Hope (7*) unbeaten.

Hetmyer and Hope put on a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket. Just when it seemed that Windies would recover, Hetmyer was castled by Jadeja for a struggling 11 off 19 balls. WI was 88/4 in 15.4 overs.

Jadeja's next over saw him take two quick wickets of Rovman Powell (4) and Romario Shepherd (0), sinking WI to 96/6 in 17.4 overs.

Following this, it was Kuldeep Yadav's turn to unleash a rampage.

WI crossed the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs.

Kuldeep destroyed the rest of Windies' line-up by dismissing the lower order and finally Hope for 43 off 45 balls.

WI was bundled out for 114 in 23 overs.

Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 4/6 in his three overs. Jadeja took 3/37. Hardik, Mukesh and Shardul got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: WI: 114 in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43, Alick Athanaze 22, Kuldeep Yadav 4/6) lost to India: 118/5 in 22.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 52, Ravindra Jadeja 16*, Gudakesh Motie 2/26).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.