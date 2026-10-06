IND vs WI Live Score, 1st T20I: Little time to recover for Shreyas Iyer & Co; Will both Sooryavanshi, Samson play ?

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team: Fresh from their gold medal-winning Asian Games 2026 triumph, the Indian team will take on West Indies in the first of five T20Is on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Having won the Asian Games gold on October 3, the Indian team had very little time to recover, before taking the field once again. Meanwhile India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the T20I series.

Where to watch IND vs WI on TV live?

The India vs West Indies T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph