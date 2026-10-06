IND vs WI Live Score, 1st T20I: Little time to recover for Shreyas Iyer & Co; Will both Sooryavanshi, Samson play ?

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team: Fresh from their gold medal-winning Asian Games 2026 triumph, the Indian team will take on West Indies in the first of five T20Is on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Having won the Asian Games gold on October 3, the Indian team had very little time to recover, before taking the field once again. Meanwhile India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the T20I series.
The India vs West Indies T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo has been added to the team’s T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who sustained a finger injury during the third ODI on Saturday. He injured a finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover and was subsequently taken to hospital for scans. While the scans revealed no fracture, Andrew did not bat during West Indies’ successful chase.
He continues to be monitored by the West Indies medical team and has not been ruled out of the T20I series.
The series will also be a big test of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy against a proper T20I side as he has the West Indies is considered a powerhouse in the format having won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016. Under Iyer's leadership, India have notched up T20 series wins against lower-ranked nations like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. But India will hold an edge over the West Indies as they defeated the Caribbeans in nine out of the last 10 games at home.
For coach Gautam Gambhir, another headache would be the pace attack which comprises seasoned Arshdeep Singh along with relatively inexperienced Delhi duo of Mayank Yadav (6 T20Is) and Prince Yadav (3 T20Is). Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest. There is a seam bowling option in Shivam Dube as well.
The spin department will be manned by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. In case, Gambhir wants to shore up batting, then Naman Dhir, who has replaced Washington Sundar in the set-up will play instead of either Prince or Mayank.
It also remains to be seen whether Iyer uses Abhishek as a bowling option in the spin department with the left-arm spinner displaying his bowling skills with a few wickets at the Asian Games.
Sanju Samson didn't look comfortable at No. 3 in the two games that he played but in sub-continental conditions, he scored couple of half-centuries in the last home T20I series against Afghanistan. With Ishan Kishan, skipper Tilak Varma, hard-hitting Shivam Dube and Reddy already there in the middle-order along with Axar Patel, there is little chance that both Sooryavanshi and Samson will be a part of same playing eleven.
The option of opening with Sanju Samson or the lure to field teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be head coach Gautam Gambhir's biggest headache. With a change in coaching personnel from VVS Laxman to Gambhir, there will certainly be a shift in strategic philosophy even though both coaches believe in batting depth till number 8. ut if one follows Gambhir's template closely, he wouldn't play both Samson and Sooryavanshi in the same eleven considering Abhishek Sharma is an automatic choice.
India are coming into this series after winning the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. India beat Pakistan in the final, to clinch gold on October 3. With just three days in between the games the Indian players got little time to recover.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies first T20I in Lucknow.
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