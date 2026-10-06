IND vs WI Live Score, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out as India opt to bowl, Naman Dhir makes T20I debut

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against the West Indies in the first game of their five-match T20I series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Naman Dhir is making his T20I debut for India after playing his maiden ODI match earlier against the West Indies, with the hosts making several changes to their playing eleven.

Iyer said at the toss that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav are sitting out of the opening match.

Where to watch IND vs WI on TV live?

The India vs West Indies T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav