IND vs WI Live Score, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out as India opt to bowl, Naman Dhir makes T20I debut

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against the West Indies in the first game of their five-match T20I series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Naman Dhir is making his T20I debut for India after playing his maiden ODI match earlier against the West Indies, with the hosts making several changes to their playing eleven.
Iyer said at the toss that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav are sitting out of the opening match.
The India vs West Indies T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
Shai Hope: We would have bowled first as well. In India, it's usually a lot better to chase, especially due (to) dew coming into play. We cannot (defend) better. [What has been the chat inside the dressing room?] Just about being able to adapt again. Every set of conditions you come to is very different, and as a player you've got to be able to adapt to these conditions here in India again. The combinations that we have, a few guys coming in, a few guys being here for quite a while. So we're going to lean on those experienced guys and hopefully can prolong the younger guys who are coming into international cricket. But yeah, we just got to play our best cricket and hopefully can get a result. [On the playing XI] We've got six bowling options, a few all-rounders in there as well.
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first, it's a mixed soil. There will be some dew as well. [Very short turnaround from the highs of a gold medal in Japan. How does it feel?] Yeah, it's obviously past and the travel was pretty hectic. I got one day at home and then overnight travel, came last night. As you mentioned, quick turnaround, but right now in the zone, thinking about today's game and obviously it's going to be a great challenge. [Chat inside the dressing room, given that they came very strong in that ODI series, especially in the final game?] It's (the series) definitely been fabulous throughout, and if you see in the last couple of years, they have dominated T20 cricket as well, irrespective of how they play. They are unpredictable, but at the same time they know what they are doing. They have got brilliant batting in Shai Hope and a few other batsmen and all-rounders in the team. So, yeah, as I mentioned, we're looking forward for a great challenge and great contest. [Playing XI?] So Ravi (Bishnoi), Nitish (Reddy), Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and one more is sitting out. I can't remember the name, but yeah, Prince (Yadav) is not playing.
Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph.
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
Naman Dhir to make his T20I debut, as he receives his maiden T20I cap from Arshdeep Singh.
“We would have bowled first as well. In India, it's always good to chase. We need to adapt to the conditions, it's different. We have new guys coming and some going out. We just got to play our best cricket. Six bowling options for us, some all-rounders as well.”
“We are going to bowl first, it's a mixed soil. There will be some dew as well. Travel was pretty hectic. Came last night, today we have turned up for the game but we are in the zone. They have been fabulous, they have dominated T20 cricket in the last few years. They have got brilliant batting and all-rounders. Looking forward to the contest. Ravi, Nitish, Vaibhav and one more is sitting out, Prince.”
India win toss and opt to bowl.
West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo has been added to the team’s T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who sustained a finger injury during the third ODI on Saturday. He injured a finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover and was subsequently taken to hospital for scans. While the scans revealed no fracture, Andrew did not bat during West Indies’ successful chase.
He continues to be monitored by the West Indies medical team and has not been ruled out of the T20I series.
The series will also be a big test of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy against a proper T20I side as he has the West Indies is considered a powerhouse in the format having won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016. Under Iyer's leadership, India have notched up T20 series wins against lower-ranked nations like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. But India will hold an edge over the West Indies as they defeated the Caribbeans in nine out of the last 10 games at home.
For coach Gautam Gambhir, another headache would be the pace attack which comprises seasoned Arshdeep Singh along with relatively inexperienced Delhi duo of Mayank Yadav (6 T20Is) and Prince Yadav (3 T20Is). Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest. There is a seam bowling option in Shivam Dube as well.
The spin department will be manned by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. In case, Gambhir wants to shore up batting, then Naman Dhir, who has replaced Washington Sundar in the set-up will play instead of either Prince or Mayank.
It also remains to be seen whether Iyer uses Abhishek as a bowling option in the spin department with the left-arm spinner displaying his bowling skills with a few wickets at the Asian Games.
Sanju Samson didn't look comfortable at No. 3 in the two games that he played but in sub-continental conditions, he scored couple of half-centuries in the last home T20I series against Afghanistan. With Ishan Kishan, skipper Tilak Varma, hard-hitting Shivam Dube and Reddy already there in the middle-order along with Axar Patel, there is little chance that both Sooryavanshi and Samson will be a part of same playing eleven.
The option of opening with Sanju Samson or the lure to field teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be head coach Gautam Gambhir's biggest headache. With a change in coaching personnel from VVS Laxman to Gambhir, there will certainly be a shift in strategic philosophy even though both coaches believe in batting depth till number 8. ut if one follows Gambhir's template closely, he wouldn't play both Samson and Sooryavanshi in the same eleven considering Abhishek Sharma is an automatic choice.
India are coming into this series after winning the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. India beat Pakistan in the final, to clinch gold on October 3. With just three days in between the games the Indian players got little time to recover.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies first T20I in Lucknow.