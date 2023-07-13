Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live After dominating the West Indian side on the first day of the first test at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Dominica, the Indian squad is all set to make a score that is hard to chase.
Earlier on Day 1, Indian bowlers dominated the West Indies batters as R Ashwin took 5 wickets, R Jadeja picked 3, while Shardul Thakur and Mohd Siraj clinched one wicket each. This resulted in West Indies scoring 150 runs.
While Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal* (116) and Rohit Sharma (102) came to bat for India and they maintained the momentum and did not lose focus. By the time of Day-end, India had scored 80-0 in 23 overs. Till the time of last report, India was playing at 245-2 in 81 overs and was leading by 95 runs.
Being the first match of the next WTC cycle, Team India fans will hope to fight well and reaches another WTC Final for the third time.
Catch all the live updates with Mint
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli dominate WI, India at 245-2
After losing two consecutive wickets, India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal* (116) and star batter Virat Kohli* (4) are dominating the West Indies bowling attack. Till the time of last report, India was playing at 245-2 in 81 overs and was leading by 95 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: India loses Gill, King Kohli walks in
Just after losing skipper Rohit Sharma, India lost Shubman Gill to Jomel Warrican. India is now playing at 240-2 and is leading by 90 runs. King Kohli has walked in to the pitch.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal, Gill dominate WI, India at 236-1
After skipper Rohit Sharma (102) was sent to pavilion by Alick Athanaze, as he scored his 10 Test century and third agaisnt WI, Shubman Gill has entered the field. Both Jaiswal and Gill are dominating the match. India is currently playing at 236/1 in 78 overs and leading by 86 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Hitman Rohit Sharma out after century, Ind at 229-1
Hitman Rohit Sharma (102) completes another century in Test cricket, but loses his wicket soon after to Alick Athanaze. This is his tenth century and third century in the longest format against West Indies. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal* (110) has completed his century on his debut in Test cricket. India is currently leading by 79 runs and playing at 229-1. Shubman Gill enters the field.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal hits century on Test debut, India crosses 200-runs mark
India's left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal* (100) scored his first century in his debut Test match and with this India crossed 200-hundred runs mark. With this, he has become the third Indian opener to hit a century on his Test debut. Prior to him, Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Prithwi Shaw (134) have hit century on debut.
Even Skipper Rohit Sharma* (91) is close to hit his century as he is playing on 85 runs. India has scored 209 runs in 69 overs and has now taken a lead of 59 runs.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal to hit century!
Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to hit his first Test century while making his debut in International Test cricket. He is currently playing at 97.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Another massive feat!
This is the first that Indian openers have surpassed an opposition's first innings total (while batting first) in a Test match. Currently, Yashasvi Jaiswal* (91) is close to hit his century and skipper Rohit Sharma* (82), both are dominating the West Indies bowling attack. India is at 189-0 and leading by 39 runs.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal, Sharma reach new heights in Caribbean!
The debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal has stitched the highest opening partnership for India with skipper Rohit Sharma in the Caribbean. Rohit and Jaiswal have surpassed Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer by registering the record-breaking opening partnership for India against the Men from the Caribbean in their backyard. IND at 174-0 after 64 overs.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal hits two 4s in 1 over
After remaining silent for a long time, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored two boundaries in the 61st over. India is currently leading by 17 runs and is at 167-0.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Sharma, Jaiswal continue dominate WI, 150-mark up for India
Post LUNCH, India completed the 150-runs mark as both the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal* (63) and Rohit Sharma* (68) continue to dominate the West Indies bowling attack. India is at 151-0 in 58 over and is leading by 1 run.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Match Resumes
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: LUNCH BREAK, India at 146-0
India dominated the West Indies bowling attack till DAY 2 of first test's LUNCH BREAK, as it did with the bowl on the DAY 1. Both the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal* (62) and Rohit Sharma* (68) played a very stable cricket and completed their individual half centuries. India is at 146-0 and trailing by 4 runs.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Another milestone for Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit has completed 3,500 runs in Test cricket. India is at 144-0 and trailing by 6 runs.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Lives: Big blow for West Indies!
Cornwall, who was already looking tired due to the heat, has left the field. The all-rounder was the only bowler, who managed to trouble the Indian openers in the first session. This is a massive blow for the West Indies!
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rohit smashes a boundary
Keeping the runs rolling, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hits a boundary on the 47th over by Warrican. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to dominate West Indies bowling. India is at 134-0 and trailing by 16 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Quick fact
Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have registered the first 100-run stand for India as openers in 23 innings. The same feat was achieved by openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at Centurion in 2021.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma completes his half century, India at 119-0
Skipper Rohit Sharma hit his 15 test century on the 38th over. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to dominate West Indies bowling. India is at 118-0 and trailing by 31 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal hits maiden half-century, India crosses 100-mark too
Making a debut in the International Test career, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal* (52) hits his maiden half-century in just 104 balls. With this, India too crossed the 100-runs mark. India is currently at 104-0 and trailing by 46 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal opens account on second day, hits 4
After not scoring for 12 balls, Jaiswal opened the second day with a 4 on Kemar Roach's second over. India is at 89-0 after 27 overs and is trailing by 61 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Second maiden for Jason Holder, India at 82-0
As the match began on second day, West Indies pacer Jason Holder bowled his second consecutive maiden over. India is at 82-0 after 25 overs and is trailing by 68 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Yashasvi, Sharma continue to dominate West Indies, India at 82-0
On Day 2, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal* (40) and Rohit Sharma* (32) continue to dominate the West Indies bowling attack. India is at 82-0 after 25 overs and is trailing by 68 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Match resumes on second day, India at 80-0
The match resumed on second day with Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal* (40) and Rohit Sharma* (30) continue to dominate the West Indies bowling attack. India is at 80-0 and is trailing by 70 runs.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Eyes on Virat Kohli
Though Indian cricket lovers would like to see skipper Rohit Sharma hits his double century this time, along with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting his first century, the eyes will be on star player Virat Kohli. Despite his critics slamming him from time to time, Kohli has returned with a bang, though he will be careful with the delivery that is pitched wide outside the off stump.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Weather report
It is likely to be sunny for the better part of the day with moderate chances of rain. We should be able to get in a full day's play without much trouble. The high humidity will surely add to the discomfort factor of the players.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!