India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal give India solid start

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 06:38 AM IST

India vs West Indies Live: Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad dominated West Indies at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Dominica on Day 1 and finished WI's innings at only 150. R Ashwin took 5 wickets, R Jadeja picked 3, while Shardul Thakur and Mohd Siraj clinched one wickets each.