India vs West Indies Live: Beginning the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, India on 12 July limited the West Indies at 150 in the first innings at at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Dominica. Ashwin took 5 wickets, Jadeja picked 3, while Shardul Thakur and Mohd Siraj clinched one wickets each.
Yashasvi Jaiswal* (40) and Rohit Sharma* (30) came to bat for India and they maintained the momentum and did not loose focus. By the time of Day-end. India scored 80-0 in 23 overs. India now trail by 70 runs.
This is the first match is the next WTC cycle and Team India fans will hope to fight well and reaches another WTC Final for the third time.
Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have stitched a 79-run partnership. India trail by 71 runs and at 79/0.
After a short break due to rains, match resumed. India continue to dominate West Indies and have scored 74/0 in 20 overs.
After almost 16 overs, India have scored 66 runs without loss. Both Jaiswal (28) and Sharma (28) have kept thier calm, and let the scores rolling on the scoreboard. India trail by 84 runs.
Hitman Sharma hits a four again to Warrican. Sharma gets the front leg to the leg side and then clears his hands to loft it over midwicket. India at 52/0
Skipper Rohit Sharma hits an elegant straight drive, resulted in a four. The Indian openers have added 45 runs inside the first 11 overs of the innings. India at 45/0.
Both the openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started off India's innings in style. The batters are playing a controlled innings. India scored 39/0 runs in 10 overs.
After hitting a four in the previous over, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in style. He scored another four on Cornwall's delivery. Goes for a sweep. And struck strongly to deep square leg, India at 32/0 in 8 overs.
After waiting for 15 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal began his Test career with a four. IND 26/0 after 6 overs.
While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has smashed two boundaries till now, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing more cautiously. Despite playing 12 balls, the debutant is yet to get off the mark. IND 20/0 after 5 overs.
Chasing West Indies' 150, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have began India's innings in style. India at 18/0 in 4 overs.
Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India.
Ravichandran Ashwin now has gone past England's James Anderson's 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests. Only Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (34), Anil Kumble (35), New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Australia's Shane Warne (37) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67) ahead of him.
R Ashwin takes the final wicket of West Indies' Jomel Warrican, and with this its his 5-wickets haul. Shubman Gill picks up the catch. West Indies innings collapse at 150. Ashwin took 5 wickets, Jadeja picked 3, while Shardul Thakur and Mohd Siraj clinched one wickets each.
After losing 9 wickets, West Indies managed to score 150 runs in 64 overs.
Jadeja departs Kemar Roach with a LBW. Third wicket for Jadeja. WI at 147/9 in 62 overs
After a costly over by Ashwin, Jadeja delivered a maiden over. WI at 146/8
Cornwall welcomes Ashwin with 2 fours post Tea Break. WI at 146/8
Indian bowlers with 700 wickets in international cricket
1. 953 - Anil Kumble
2. 707 - Harbhajan Singh
3. 701 - Ravichandran Ashwin
After the end of 58th over, Umpire holds the balls and declares Tea Break, In this season, India bowled 30 overs, conceded only 69 at a run rate of 2.30. West Indies also lost 4 wickets in this session. R Ashwin picked his 701st international wicket. WI at 137/8
After a brief gap, R Jadeja was brought back to attack and he ended it in a maiden over. WI at 137/8
Showcasing excellent timing, Rahkeem Cornwall started his innings in style and hit a four to Unadkat. WI at 136/8
After dismissing Alzarri Joseph in the previous over, R Ashwin dismissed set batter Alick Athanaze (47). This is the 701st international wicket for Ashwin and 4th for the innings. Athanaze tried to pull the bounced ball in front of square, over midwicket, but the ball goes up instead. Shardul picks it again. WI at 129/8.
It appears Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wants to finish off West Indies' innings. He brings in Jaidev Unadkat. WI at 127/7 in 54 overs.
India continue to dominate, R Ashwin took another wicket of Alzarri Joseph, as he goes for the glory shot and falls for offspin. Unadkat at backward point picks it. With this, Ashwin took his 700th international wicket. WI at 124/7
Ashwin continues to dominate the innings with this spin attack. WI score 122/6 in 51 overs.
With West Indies appeared to limp back to normal, Siraj dismissed Jason Holder as he delivered a short-ball. Holder fell into the trap and gave away the catch to Shardul Thakur at the boundary. WI at 121/6 in 50 overs
Ashwin who began his over dominating Holder, makes a big appeal as he delivers a full ball outside off stump. But, in the 6th ball, Athanaze hits a six that went straight to the crowd. WI at 117/5 in 49 overs.
After the Drinks Break, R Ashwin continues to dominate the West Indies innings. However, Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder are trying to keep the runs rolling for the squad. West Indies score 107-5 in 47 overs.
Following the spin attack, India brought back Mohammed Siraj. Gives away only 2 runs. West Indies score 105-5 in 46 overs.
After a costly over by Jadeja, Ashwin delivered a controlled over giving away only 1 run. West Indies score 103-5 in 45 overs.
After two silent overs, both Athanaze and Holder opened their arms and sent the ball to the boundary. With this, 100 runs up for West Indies after losing 5 wickets.
After Jadeja, Ashwin delivered a maiden over. The West Indies' batter looks to struggle. West Indies score 91-5 in 43 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja continues to dominate the West Indies batters as he delivers fourth maiden over. West Indies score 91-5 in 42 overs.
Alick Athanaze hits a four on Ashwin's second delivery as he it sits up for him to hit. He pull him over the infield. West Indies score 91-5 in 41 overs.
India continue to dominate West Indies as the latter struggle to score runs after losing 5 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja delivers third maiden over. West Indies score 87-5 in 40 overs.
Jason Holder attempted a big shot, but the ball landed before the boundary line and the fielder stopped it. 2 runs
Loosing wickets and slow run rate, the West Indies batters are struggling against the mighty Indian bowlers.
With phenomenal spin, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Joshua Da Silva (2) and now half of the West Indies is back to the pavilion
Shardul Thakur continued the good bowling pace and resumed the match with a maiden over
95 - Ravichandran Ashwin
94 - Anil Kumble
88 - Kapil Dev
66 - Mohammed Shami
1) Ian Botham - Lance and Chris Cairns
2) Wasim Akram - Lance and Chris Cairns
3) Mitchell Starc - Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul
4) Simon Harmer - Shivnarine and Tagenarin
5) Ravichandran Ashwin - Shivnarine and Tagenarin.
India dominated the first session as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 2 wickets while Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed one each. West Indies is looking in trouble as the batting line up is crumbling
END OF OVER 27, 3 runs. 66/3
Jadeja to Athanaze, four runs
End of over 24: Maiden
Spinner Ashwin striked again and this time Kraigg Brathwaite (20) is his target.
