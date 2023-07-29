India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of India's playing XI. Here's why1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson and Axar Patel will replace Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the second ODI
As Team India gears up for its second ODI against West Indies, senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stayed out of the playing XI squad. Hardik Pandya took the helm of the team and expressed confidence on the strengths of the team. On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing, Hardik Pandya said that the two senior players are playing constant cricket, so they are resting for this match which will help them to remain fresh during the third ODI.
