As Team India gears up for its second ODI against West Indies, senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stayed out of the playing XI squad. Hardik Pandya took the helm of the team and expressed confidence on the strengths of the team. On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing, Hardik Pandya said that the two senior players are playing constant cricket, so they are resting for this match which will help them to remain fresh during the third ODI.

“We were looking to bat first. We want to see how much we can score on this pitch which is a bit up and down. Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, few questions need to be answered for us so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI. I think when you get someone out for 115, it's a good effort from the bowlers. Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Instead of losing five wickets, we could have lost only two wickets and finished the last game. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in for Rohit and Virat," Hardik Pandya said.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Experiments with the batting order

During the first ODI against West Indies, Team India tried certain experiments with the batting order as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the innings for India. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is known for his dangerous opening, played on number 7 and Virat Kohli was placed so low in the batting order that he didn't even get the chance to bat.

The match belonged to Indian spinners as Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bowled exceptionally well and packed the West Indies team off just 115 runs. In batting Ishan Kishan played well and scored 52 runs while Shubman Gill (7) and Hardik Pandya (5) failed to create much impact.