After an easy win by 5 wickets against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is keen on seeping the series as India will face the home team in Bridgetown on 29 July.

In the previous match, a four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a half-century by Ishan Kishan helped India chase a target of 115 runs, set by West Indies at Barbados.

This series is very important for India, as head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma are trying to figure out the correct combinations before India heads into the Asia Cup and World Cup.

ALSO READ: India Vs West Indies 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine; India win by 5 wickets

An exposure to debutant Mukesh Kumar and youngster Umran Malik will also be looked upon.

Considering the delay in the return of India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, batter Rsisabh Pant and other injured players, India does not want to take a chance.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 is scheduled to be played at 7:00 pm IST (9:30 am local) on 29 July. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 scheduled to be played?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

The Live Streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website. JioCinema will stream the series for free.

