comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs West Indies 2nd T20: When and how to watch; live-streaming details
Back

India vs West Indies 2nd T20: When and how to watch; live-streaming details

 1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be held on August 6 at Providence Stadium. Windies won the opener by 4 runs.

Players of India's cricket team line up during the anthems ceremony prior to their first T20 cricket match against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP/PTI) (AP/PTI)Premium
Players of India's cricket team line up during the anthems ceremony prior to their first T20 cricket match against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP/PTI) (AP/PTI)

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be held on August 6 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. In an exhilarating T20 International (T20I) series opener, India fell short by just four runs, allowing the Windies to snatch a thrilling victory.

Skipper Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran were the batting heroes for the Windies, propelling their team to a competitive total of 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh showcased their brilliance with the ball, taking two wickets each and restricting the opposition's scoring.

The chase for 150 runs began on a shaky note for India, as openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were dismissed early. However, the young talents, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, revived the Indian innings with a crucial partnership of 45 runs for the third wicket.

Also Read: India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya ‘missed the trick’ during T20, says ex-India batter

After their departures, skipper Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson kept India's hopes alive by pushing the score beyond the 100-run mark. Unfortunately, their dismissals led to a tighter grip from the Windies bowlers, who showcased excellent death bowling skills.

Windies' Jason Holder and Obed McCoy emerged as the standout bowlers, both grabbing two wickets each. Holder's impressive performance earned him the well-deserved 'Player of the Match' award.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Bengal cricket association request BCCI to reschedule England-Pakistan match at Eden Gardens. Here's why

Prior to this thrilling T20I encounter, India had already showcased their dominance in both the Test and ODI series. Their victorious run included standout performances from young talents like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Shardul Thakur in the ODIs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and the skipper, Virat Kohli, shone brightly in the Test series. The all-round brilliance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial roles in India's success in the Test matches.

When and how to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be held on August 6 at 8 PM. The match is all set to be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Network in India, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts across the nation can catch the action live. For those who prefer live-streaming the game on their digital devices, the Fancode app and the JioCinema app will also provide live coverage of the thrilling encounter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout