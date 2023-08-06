The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be held on August 6 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. In an exhilarating T20 International (T20I) series opener, India fell short by just four runs, allowing the Windies to snatch a thrilling victory.

Skipper Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran were the batting heroes for the Windies, propelling their team to a competitive total of 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh showcased their brilliance with the ball, taking two wickets each and restricting the opposition's scoring.

The chase for 150 runs began on a shaky note for India, as openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were dismissed early. However, the young talents, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, revived the Indian innings with a crucial partnership of 45 runs for the third wicket.

After their departures, skipper Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson kept India's hopes alive by pushing the score beyond the 100-run mark. Unfortunately, their dismissals led to a tighter grip from the Windies bowlers, who showcased excellent death bowling skills.

Windies' Jason Holder and Obed McCoy emerged as the standout bowlers, both grabbing two wickets each. Holder's impressive performance earned him the well-deserved 'Player of the Match' award.

Prior to this thrilling T20I encounter, India had already showcased their dominance in both the Test and ODI series. Their victorious run included standout performances from young talents like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Shardul Thakur in the ODIs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and the skipper, Virat Kohli, shone brightly in the Test series. The all-round brilliance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial roles in India's success in the Test matches.

When and how to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be held on August 6 at 8 PM. The match is all set to be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Network in India, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts across the nation can catch the action live. For those who prefer live-streaming the game on their digital devices, the Fancode app and the JioCinema app will also provide live coverage of the thrilling encounter.