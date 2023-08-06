When and how to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be held on August 6 at 8 PM. The match is all set to be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Network in India, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts across the nation can catch the action live. For those who prefer live-streaming the game on their digital devices, the Fancode app and the JioCinema app will also provide live coverage of the thrilling encounter.