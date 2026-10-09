IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: West Indies bank on dew and choose to bowl

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: The toss could play a major role on Friday in Ranchi at the JSCA International Stadium where India take on West Indies in the second game of the series. India are leading 1-0 after a eight-wicket win in the first game.
Dew could play a major role in Ranchi with the toss likely to assume added importance as an early winter chill settles over the city. A thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines during India's practice session, raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions later in the evening and making the toss potentially crucial.
The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
“We were looking to bowl first as well, will have to adapt quickly. We have talked about maintaining standards for 40 overs. We want to challenge ourselves to get better. We are going with the same team.”
“We are going to bowl first, this time around. We gotta looks at the conditions, it's wet and will get worse in the evening. Quick turnaround, trying to learn from the mistakes. Just come back stronger. One change for us.”
West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl first in Ranchi.
Rovman Powell wants West Indies to be "10-15% better" after a disappointing batting effort in Lucknow, where they lost three wickets in the powerplay. "170, 180 is not going to really beat India. We have to push the accelerator and see if we can get those 200-plus scores," he says. Now promoted to number four, the most experienced batter in the side sees this series as a chance to make big scores.
Ahead of the second T20I, Sanju Samson says India's preparation hasn't changed and the side knows how to get ready for every game. On runs drying up, he keeps it straightforward: "Just try to keep scoring them. In this format there is no looking back or thinking twice." On the fight for the opening spots, he jokes that he deals with the noise by switching off his phone, and he says the focus stays on "the controllables" as India look to dominate West Indies.
Viewers in India can watch the second T20I live on the Star Sports Network, with coverage on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The match also streams live on the JioHotstar app and website.
The toss for India vs West Indies clash is set for 6:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer/Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
The JSCA Stadium is expected to be packed to its 38,000 capacity, with tickets reportedly being resold at almost twice their original price in the black market. "I bought tickets worth ₹3,500 and sold them for ₹6,000. It was a good income," an autorickshaw driver said. The Ranchi venue has not hosted a T20I since January 2023, when New Zealand ended India's three-match winning streak at the ground with a 21-run victory. New Zealand defended 176/6 to restrict Hardik Pandya's India to 155/9, although the hosts went on to win the three-match series 2-1. The last international match at the venue was an ODI between India and South Africa in 2025.
Dew could play a major role in Ranchi, with the toss likely to assume added importance as an early winter chill settles over the city. A thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines during India's practice session, raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions later in the evening and making the toss potentially crucial.
The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after their emphatic eight-wicket win in the opener.
India are coming into this game on the back of an emphatic eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I. Chasing 172, India rode on an unbeaten maiden T20I hundred by Shreyas Iyer to win the game within 15 overs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies second T20I in Ranchi.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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