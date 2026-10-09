IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: West Indies bank on dew and choose to bowl

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: The toss could play a major role on Friday in Ranchi at the JSCA International Stadium where India take on West Indies in the second game of the series. India are leading 1-0 after a eight-wicket win in the first game.

Dew could play a major role in Ranchi with the toss likely to assume added importance as an early winter chill settles over the city. A thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines during India's practice session, raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions later in the evening and making the toss potentially crucial.

The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India vs West Indie 2nd T20I Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph