Live Updates

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: Hosts eye maiden series sweep in Shubman Gill era

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: The Indian team will be aiming for the first series sweep in the Shubman Gill era as they take on West Indies in the second and final Test in New Delhi. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test starts at 9:30 AM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Koushik Paul
Published10 Oct 2025, 06:00:13 AM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: India's captain Shubman Gill during a practice session.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: India's captain Shubman Gill during a practice session.(PTI)

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: Having decimated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, the Indian team will be eyeing for their first series sweep under Shubman Gill when both teams take the field second and final game of the series in New Delhi on Friday.

While the Indian line-up is likely to remain the same, the only concerns could be giving Nitish Kumar Reddy a higher batting position. On the other hand, West Indies, left-arm pacer Jediah Blades could be the only potential change in the visiting line-up.

When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website. The toss for IND vs WI 2nd Test will be done 30 minutes prior.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athinaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne/Jediah Blades, Jayden Seales

Follow updates here:
10 Oct 2025, 06:00:17 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: When and where to watch?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website. The toss for IND vs WI 2nd Test will be done 30 minutes prior.

10 Oct 2025, 06:00:17 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: West Indies' probable XI

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athinaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne/Jediah Blades, Jayden Seales

10 Oct 2025, 06:00:17 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: India's probable XI

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

10 Oct 2025, 06:00:17 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: What happened in first Test?

India are coming after a huge win in the first Test in Ahmedabad. India won by an innings and 140 runs

10 Oct 2025, 06:00:17 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: Hosts eye maiden series sweep in Shubman Gill era
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.